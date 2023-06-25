DWTS Alum’s Son Snubs Her Royally in Rare Social Media Post

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum got no love from her son when he posted on Instagram following his high school graduation.

On June 21, 2023, DWTS season 10 alum Kate Gosselin’s son, Collin, posted a shout-out to all of the people who have been by his side over the years. And while he didn’t mention his estranged mom at all, he did send a thank you to his father’s former girlfriend.

Collin Gosselin Thanked His Mentors, Friends & 2 Members of His Family For Supporting Him

In June 2023, Collin and his sextuplet sister, Hannah, graduated from a Pennsylvania high school. The 19-year-old siblings are the only two of the eight Gosselin children who lived with their dad, Jon, while in high school.

Collin rarely posts to his official Instagram account. He has only posted three times since November 2022, and the most recent one came a few weeks after his graduation ceremony.

In a post-graduation Instagram post, Collin shared a photo of him and Hannah in red graduation gowns as their dad drove them. A second photo showed Collin posing with Colleen Conrad, his dad’s former girlfriend who helped raise him when he moved in with them. A third photo featured Collin accepting his high school diploma.

In a lengthy caption, the teen thanked everyone who has been in his career following a rocky decade that included time in a behavioral institution when he was still under his mom’s care.

Collin captioned the post to thank his mentors, friends, and select family members, writing, “I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1🤍. I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.”

Collin did not mention his mom Kate at all in his post, nor did he thank his other six siblings Mady, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, or Leah, who all live in North Carolina with their mother. But Collin did give a special shout-out to Conrad, who split from his dad in 2021 after seven years of dating, according to People.

“I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out,” Collin wrote. “When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world.”

Collin also thanked his Army Junior ROTC instructors by name as he got ready to embark on a stint at the Marine Corps Center in Pariss Island, South Carolina. He also revealed plans to study engineering in college at a later date.

Fans who have been following Collin’s journey posted congratulatory comments. Conrad also commented with, “I love you and I am so proud of you!!”

This isn’t the first time Collin has posted about Conrad in lieu of his mother. In May 2020, he posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Conrad and did not mention his own mom at all. According to Us Weekly, Collin thanked Conrad for all she had done for him and for having his back. He also described his dad’s then-girlfriend as “one of his “guiding lights” and “best friends.”

Kate Gosselin Attended Her Son’s Graduation After Being Invited by Her Daughter Hannah

Collin has been estranged from his mom for years. In November 2022, he opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to confirm that after he was sent to a behavioral facility, his relationship with his mother ended.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” he said of the “Kate Plus 8” star. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom.”

Despite their strained relationship, Kate Gosselin did travel to Pennsylvania for Collin’s graduation, but it was at the request of Hannah, who has rekindled a relationship with her mom in recent years.

“Hannah invited Kate… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” Jon Gosselin said in an interview with People, adding that he spoke to both of the graduates ahead of the ceremony to ensure things would be “cordial” with their mother.

But an insider told The Sun that Kate only took photos with Hannah and never spoke to Collin at all.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Kate Gosselin for comment about the graduation ceremony but did not hear back.

