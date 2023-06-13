DWTS Alum Makes Unxpected Appearance to See Estranged Kids

Kate Gosselin showed up at the graduation ceremony for two of her sextuplets whom she has been estranged from, two years after she left them behind for a move to North Carolina.

In June 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum traveled from her North Carolina home to Reading, Pennsylvania for the high school graduation of two of her sextuplets, Hannah and Collin. The surprising news was confirmed by Gosselin’s ex-husband, Jon.

“Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” Jon told People in an interview. “I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial.”

Hannah and Collin, who lived with their father following their parents’ nasty divorce, were both estranged from their mom for years, but in May 2023, Jon revealed that Hannah had reconnected with Kate and the rest of her siblings.

Jon told The Sun that Hannah “spoke with her siblings and her mother” on the sextuplets’ 19th birthday, which was on May 10. “Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years,” he added.

Kate Gosselin Reportedly Only Took Photos With Hannah at the Graduation

In photos posted online, Jon Gosselin was seen driving a Mustang convertible with his two graduates in the back seat as they headed to the ceremony. Hannah and Collin wore red graduation gowns as they posed with their dad in other photos.

A source told The Sun that Jon was surprised that his ex-wife showed up at the graduation ceremony. The insider said the exes sat on opposite sides of the venue and didn’t look at one another.

A second report from The Sun revealed that Kate brought Hannah and Collins’s sextuplet sibling, Leah, with her to Pennsylvania. The other three sextuplets — Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, and older twins Mady and Cara, 22, were not in attendance. “Kate did end up taking photos with Hannah, but never spoke to Collin and never took photos with him,” the source told the outlet.

Heavy reached out to Kate Gosselin’s rep but did not immediately hear back.

Jon Gosselin Only Saw 2 of His Kids Graduate

All eight Gosselin kids had graduations this year. In addition to Hannah and Collin’s Pennsylvania graduation, the other four sextuplets graduated from their high school in North Carolina. And Mady and Cara graduated from separate New York colleges.

It is unclear if Kate attended all of her other kids’ graduation ceremonies, but Jon confirmed to People that he only saw Hannah and Collin graduate. “I had eight graduations this year. I only attended one,” he said. “The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin.”

Kate Gosselin has not posted to Instagram since July 2020, and she did not break her social media silence after attending her kids’ 2023 graduation ceremonies. In 2019, she celebrated Mady and Cara’s graduation from their Pennsylvania high school with a photo and a caption about how proud she was of them.

“I’m still beaming with pride!” she wrote at the time. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up!”

Two years after Mady and Cara’s high school graduation, Kate sold the 7,300 square-foot home she owned in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and downsized to a smaller house in North Carolina, according to the New York Post. All of the kids except Hannah and Collin relocated to North Carolina with their mom.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photos of New Addition to Family