DWTS Alum Officially Moving on After Spouse’s Heartbreaking Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is making a significant change in her life less than a year after her husband’s shocking death. Kellie Pickler, who won season 16 of DWTS with partner Derek Hough, has put her house on the market. She shared the home with her husband, Kyle Jacobs, who died by suicide in February.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Pickler Is Selling Her Nashville Home

According to TMZ on December 1, Pickler officially listed her home for sale as of November 29. The house was custom-built and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home has 4,865 square feet of space, as well as an outdoor grill and swimming pool.

Pickler’s home in Nashville, Tennessee was initially built in 2008, shared Urban Splatter. The former “American Idol” and “Dancing with the Stars” champion bought the home for $1.4 million in 2010 and has listed it for $2.89 million.

Taste of Country notes the Tudor-style home has a two-story fireplace in the great room and a wine cellar. The home has an open floor plan and laundry rooms on each floor. Cedar posts are incorporated throughout the house and the kitchen is filled with high-end appliances.

The house is in the Green Hills area of Nashville and sits on just under half an acre of land. The exterior is brick and has an attached garage with five spots. A fence of wrought iron and stone surrounds the home, and a number of large trees sit on the property.

Photos of the home show a large walk-in master closet and elegant master bath, a media room, as well as wood floors and tile throughout much of the home. People adds that the house also has a seating area on the front porch and a screened-in porch by the backyard pool.

Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Died in the Home

Jacobs and Pickler started their relationship in 2008, noted People. They got engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011, the year after the “Dancing with the Stars” winner bought her Nashville home. Jacobs died by suicide in February in an upstairs bedroom/office of the couple’s home.

Pickler has laid low since her husband’s death. She provided a statement to People, where she wrote, “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.'” She added, “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The “American Idol” star also thanked fans, friends, and family for their support in her statement. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life.”

Jacobs was a songwriter, and her single “Feeling Tonight” was the outcome of their early collaboration working as a team right after they met.

Pickler has not posted on either her Instagram page or her X (formerly Twitter) page since before her husband’s death. Even though the “Dancing with the Stars” champion has not posted on Instagram, fans regularly send their love and support via the comment sections of older posts.

“Was listening to your song Santa Bay and it made me think of you. Hope you are doing well. Praying for you in the holiday season,” one fan wrote on November 29.

“Love you and miss you Kellie,” someone else wrote the same day.

“I’ve never met you but you have been on my heart so much lately. I hope things are getting somewhat better for you, as best they can. You are loved by so many Ms. Kellie,” a comment from November 9 read.