DWTS Alum Debuts Unexpected New Look

After years of keeping a hair color that had become a signature look, a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant debuted a big change. Kelly Osbourne has maintained a purple hue in her hair for several years. Now, she decided to change things up and fans seem to love it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Osbourne Dyed Her Hair Silver With Pink Streaks

On March 28, Osbourne revealed the change in an Instagram post. The season 9 “Dancing with the Stars” alum asked, “Did you hear I have a new look?”

Osbourne decided she was ready for a break from the range of purple hues she had been rocking for years. For now, she embraced a silver color. She had her stylist add some pink streaks as well.

Page Six noted that Osbourne, 39, has kept her hair purple since 2018. She has changed up the shade of purple, and the length of her hair, regularly until now.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has never been shy about experimenting with her hairstyles. Us Weekly shared that Osbourne chose pink in March 2002 for an MTV appearance, and a few months later she went with black and white.

Styles featuring jet black and platinum followed for a while, as Osbourne changed up her length on occasion, too. March 2010 brought on a purple shade for the first time, but she dyed her hair gray a few months later.

Many of Osbourne’s Fans Raved Over the New Look

Purple returned in February 2012, and it’s been the color that has felt most comfortable to her much of the time. In April 2014, Osbourne talked to People about her passion for lavender hair.

“Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me,” Osbourne explained. She added, “I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple.”

She doesn’t fear making unpredictable changes to her style.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran retold a story of a hairstylist mixing a combination of hair dyes incorrectly, which led to hair loss. She decided to shave off some of her hair for an ultra-short style, then.

Osbourne shared, “I never mind when stuff like that happens because I get to be inventive and come up with something new.”

Lots of Osbourne’s Instagram followers praised her new silver and pink look.

“I just love the new hair color! It looks great on you,” one comment read.

“Looking GORGEOUS 😘xxx,” read another.

Someone else gushed, “Looooooved the hair!!!!”

An additional commenter shared, “Kelly the hair colors suit you so well, absolutely gorgeous 🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥.”

When Osbourne first debuted the silver and pink look on her Instagram page, some people admitted they already missed the purple. That did not appear to be the dominating opinion, though.

“That looks good but I love the purple,” one fan admitted.

“Your natural hair or the purple really look nice on you,” suggested someone else.

Another fan agreed. “Lovely @kellyosbourne! I miss the purple hair though! That was fire! Any my favorite color!”

“I love this colour on you. It looks sooooooo much better than the other,” countered a fan of Osbourne’s new hue.