Fans Think DWTS Semi-Finalist Is ‘Unrecognizable’ in Post-Baby Selfie: PHOTO

Some fans think that former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Kelly Osbourne is looking quite different these days. The new mom shared some photos of herself on Instagram and fans have let her know their thoughts on her new look.

Osbourne gave birth to her first child in January 2023, according to Today, and looks as though she has her pre-baby body back. She’s also switched things up with her hair, trading in her icy platinum hue for a deep lavender. Fans, however, didn’t comment on Osbourne’s hair, but rather her face, many criticizing her large lips, for example.

Osbourne competed on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Louis van Amstel. She was a fan favorite and finished the competition in third place behind Mya and Mirrorball Trophy winner Donny Osmond.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kelly Osbourne’s Photo & Many Expressed Their Feelings on How Different She Looks

Shortly after Osbourne shared her “photo dump,” fans took to the comments section to react. Many felt that Osbourne no longer looks the way that they remember her.

“This is Kelly?? Doesn’t even look like her anymore!! Looks like a completely different person,” one person wrote.

“I think Kelly is absolutely beautiful but she really should just embrace her natural beauty! I am NO JUDGING what so ever! But she has always been beautiful now she just doesn’t look like the Kelly I once adored,” someone else added.

“Stop changing your face you don’t look like you at all,” a third comment read.

“Lol she Kardashian’ed herself …. Unrecognizable and not in a hard working you go girl kinda way,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Didn’t even know who this was until I read the username. Why are all celebrities getting the same face??” another wondered.

Some Fans Have Criticized Kelly Osbourne for Not Sharing Photos of Her Baby

In addition to fans expressing their opinions on the way Osbourne looks, others have been speaking out about her baby, wondering why she hasn’t shared a photo of him yet.

On March 3, 2023, Osbourne gave fans their very first glimpse of her son, showing just the top and back of his head in a photo with her and her brother, Jack Osbourne, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Many fans took to the comments section to ask Osbourne why she wasn’t sharing photos of her newborn’s face.

“Why cant we see baby?” one person asked.

“Show us that babbby!” someone else said.

Osbourne first announced her pregnancy in May 2022.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

She has been dating Slipknot member Sid Wilson, her baby’s father, for more than a year.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Set to Star in New Show