DWTS Alum Says She Will ‘Always’ Love Her Ex-Husband

In a new interview, former “Dancing With the Stars” contender Kendra Wilkinson praised her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, and said that she will “always” love him.

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband, you know, he’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” Wilkinson told Us Weekly. “That itself is so good. It’s good enough and if later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away,” she added.

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two kids together. In 2014, Baskett was romantically linked to transsexual model Ava Sabrina London, according to People magazine. Wilkinson decided to forgive Baskett, but the two went their separate ways in 2018.

“We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know?” Wilkinson told Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendra Wilkinson Thanked Fans for Their Support

Wilkinson’s real estate journey has landed her another successful reality show. “Kendra Sells Hollywood” is in its second season on Max (formerly HBO Max). Following the premiere of season 2, Wilkinson took to Instagram to thank her fans for their continued support.

“I want to thank those who have supported me through the ugly painful times I’ve had to go through to make certain breakthroughs in life,” she captioned a selfie on May 26, 2023.

“I spend more time alone, focused on simple little ways to get better as a mom and business woman and it’s not as glamorous as it used to be. To find who I am in the real estate world is so important and it’s exciting to have this chance,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson’s ex-husband hasn’t been on Instagram in nearly one year, though he is active on Twitter. Baskett retired from the NFL in 2011. He now works with HBCustoms, a company that makes custom gaming consoles for professional athletes, including Von Miller, who previously appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” season 22.

Kendra Wilkinson Says She’s Not Dating Anyone

Since her split from Baskett, Wilkinson has kept a relatively low profile. She’s completely switched up her career path, getting into real estate, and has been completely focused on raising her two young kids.

“Dating is still very nonexistent. It’s really [not in] my head right now because I’m really so in love with building my new career in business and focused on my two kids,” she told Us Weekly.

“I don’t have [a] nanny or housekeeping [service], so I don’t really have a lot of time to give to some dude. You know, it’s just not really exciting for me to think that way. It’s more exciting to sell houses and feel that good feeling. … I love what I’m doing and if I’m loving what I’m doing, I don’t see the purpose in changing that and giving my time to another person hoping that it works,” she added.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilkinson stressed that she’s been very busy.

“It’s really hard being a single mom, you know, alone. Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it’s hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it,” she explained.

