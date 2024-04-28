DWTS Alum Stuns Fans With Rare Photo of Teen Son All Grown Up

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Kenda Wilkinson’s son, Hank Baskett IV, is all grown up. In April 2024, Wilkinson stunned fans when she posted a rare social media photo of her 14-year-old son.

Wilkinson, who competed on DWTS season 12 with pro partner Louis van Amstel in 2011, shares Hank IV with her ex-husband, former NFL star Hank Baskett. Wilkinson’s son was just a toddler when she competed in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendra Wilkinson Congratulated Her Son on His Acceptance to a Private High School

In a photo posted to Instagram on April 25, an all-grown-up Henry Baskett IV posed wearing a blue shirt with the letters “OC” on it. The tall teen, who has curly hair, light eyes, and chiseled cheekbones, held an acceptance letter from Oaks Christian School, which is a private college preparatory school located in Westlake Village California.

Wilkinson captioned the photo with a message to her son. “Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!! @oakschristianschool,” she wrote.

Proud papa Hank Baskett also shared the photo on his Instagram page. “Proud cannot truly express how I feel! Great things in life do not come without sacrifice, hard work, and commitment….all of which define you to your core. Congratulations on this next step in your journey!!! I look forward to witnessing your continued growth!!” Baskett also included several hashtags referencing his son’s spot on the school basketball team.

According to Hank IV’s basketball profile page, he is 6’1” tall and plays the wing position on his team.

While Wilkinson disabled the comments on her post, Baskett’s post was open for comments. Many fans couldn’t believe how grown-up Hank IV looked.

“THATS HANK JR? OHMYGOD I am so old 😢😢,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg where is little Hank?? 😮 Sooooo grown up!!!!” another agreed.

“Omg!! In my mind he was still in elementary school!! When did this happen?!” another wanted to know.

“Lil Hank is not so little anymore! Congratulations ❤️👏,” another chimed in.

“How did he become full grown?? 😳💗👏🏻,” another fan asked.

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Also Share a Daughter, Alijah

Wilkinson and Baskett wed in 2009, and little Hank was born in December of that year. The couple welcomed a daughter Alijah in 2014, according to People magazine, before divorcing in 2018.

Fans sometimes saw the Baskett kids on their mom’s Discovery+ reality show “Kendra Sells Hollywood.” Hank IV looked very different back then with long hair.

In one memorable episode that aired in 2021, Hank IV was embarrassed by his famous mom going with him to register for sixth grade. In a confessional later in the episode, the former Playboy model said she couldn’t have asked for better kids. “If there’s one part of my life I’m doing right, it’s them,” she said in the episode.

Wilkinson has also said her ex-husband is a wonderful father. “He’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for. That itself is so good,” Wilkinson told Us Weekly of her relationship with her ex-husband.

