Keo Motsepe Breaks Silence About Not Being Cast on DWTS Season 30

The official list of professional dancers who were cast on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 has been released, and Keo Motsepe will not be on the show.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Motsepe opened up about why he wasn’t cast and how it feels to be missing out on a season of the show. The professional dancer has been on the show for nine seasons.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” he shared. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck!”

He told the outlet, “I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough.”

Other Pros Will Miss Motsepe

According to Us Weekly, some of the other professional dancers will also be missing Motsepe.

“It’s heartbreaking to the other pros that he won’t be back since he’s good friends with most of them,” the source told the outlet. “Keo loves being a pro and being part of DWTS, but also feels this opens the door for him to expand into other things he’s been working toward.”

Another pro who won’t be joining the cast for season 30 is Peta Murgatroyd.

“I talked to Peta quite a bit, sending all the love to her, and then I actually just texted Keo this morning just saying that I love him, I hope I get to see him soon, and I hope he’s doing well,” pro dancer Lindsay Arnold told Entertainment Tonight.

There Are 15 Pros on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

In total, there were 15 pros announced to be joining “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

Here are the female professional dancers for season 30 of “‘Dancing With the Stars”:

Britt Stewart

Cheryl Burke

Daniella Karagach

Emma Slater

Jenna Johnson

Lindsay Arnold

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

There will be just seven male professional dancers this time around.

Here is who you will see on the show:

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Brandon Armstrong

Gleb Savchenko

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

When it comes to partnerships, Dance Dish With KB has the scoop on those. According to the site, JoJo Siwa will be partnered with Jenna Johnson, Suni Lee will be partnered with Sasha Farber, Kenya Moore will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong, Amanda Kloots will be partnered with Alan Bersten, Olivia Jade is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Iman Shumpert is partnered with Daniella Karagach, and Jimmie Allen is partnered with Emma Slater.

The official announcement that will confirm all of these casting rumors by ABC will take place in the early morning on September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.” The entire cast list will be available at that time, but the partnerships will not be officially revealed until the season premiere.

The professional dancers join host and executive producer Tyra Banks as well as judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premiere airs on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

