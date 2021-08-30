Why Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Upset With Announced Celebrity Cast

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” announced the first two celebrities who will be joining the professional dancers in the ballroom in the fall of 2021, and while some fans are excited about the news, others are worried that one of the contestants is a clear ringer for the Mirrorball trophy.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and entertainer and “Dance Moms” alum Jojo Siwa were both announced as celebrity contestants for season 30 ahead of the rest of the cast, which will be announced on “Good Morning America” on Monday, September 8, 2021.

The two celebrities will join host and executive producer Tyra Banks and judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli in the ballroom.

Fans Are Worried Because Jojo Siwa Has a Dance Background

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

When it comes to “Dancing With the Stars,” many fans prefer that the celebrities not have dance backgrounds in order to level the playing field. Obviously, when it comes to Siwa, her history on “Dance Moms” means that is not the case.

In replies to the tweet announcing Siwa on the show, some fans expressed their concerns.

“So someone who rose to fame on a dance show is going to compete against people who have never danced before,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “How is this fair? She is already a professional dancer….”

“Umm, she has been dancing her entire life. Why do you have her as a contestant? That’s so unfair to the others. So glad I stopped watching when you fired Tom and Sharna. Poor decisions!,” another user tweeted.

On a Reddit thread about the news, fans came to Siwa’s defense, with many saying that it’s clear she does not dance as often as she did on “Dance Moms.”

“People probably think Jojo can still do what she did on ‘Dance Moms’ but my good sis can’t even do a split anymore lol,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “Excited for Jojo lol. I fear she’s destined for the ringer talk though.”

“As for Jojo yes she did ‘Dance Moms’ but I don’t mind it. She isn’t a pro dancer just a ringer. And this will help her evolve onto the next thing in her career,” another person wrote.

Siwa will be debuting as part of the first same-sex partnership on “Dancing With the Stars,” as Heavy previously reported.

Fans Are Excited to See Lee on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

The fan reaction to Lee’s joining “Dancing With the Stars” seems overwhelmingly positive, at least on social media.

“She’s 100% gonna win,” one person replied to the tweet announcing Lee’s casting. “Like… zero chance for anyone else unless you literally cast a professional dancer. Though I love Suni so I’m down for this!”

Another wrote, “We will be voting for Suni Olympic champion every week!”

The Instagram comment section was also full of love for Lee and many fans saying they hope she gets partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber or Alan Bersten.

“Omg omg omg I was really hoping she’d be on this season!” one person commented.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on September 20, 2021.

