DWTS Alum Under Scrutiny for Gambling Issues After Daughter’s Admission

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak, once tweeted that she waited in the car until 3 a.m. while her mother gambled.

“one time i was walking out to go to dinner n my mom said get in the car we’re going somewhete i was like uhhh where? she said shhh secret get in. 2 HOURS LATER we end up at casino in North Carolina:-) i was 20:-) had to stay in the car the whole time:-) we were there til 3 am:-),” Brielle Biermann, now 26, tweeted in August 2020.

The tweet resurfaced amid rumors that Zolciak has a problem with gambling, an accusation that surfaced after her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, claimed the Bravo star “financially devastated” their family, according to court documents obtained by Page Six in May 2023.

The former NFL star, 37, asked that the court have Zolciak, 45, go through a psychological evaluation, according to court documents cited by Page Six. He claimed Zolciak had a “compulsion” to spend “substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

Zolciak is best known for her appearances on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and her spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” which ran from 2012 to 2020.

In 2015, Zolciak danced with Tony Dovolani on season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She had to withdraw from the show after the second week after she suffered a mini-stroke, E! News reported.

Zolciak Said on TV That She Lost $250K While Gambing

Zolciak claimed she lost $250,000 while gambling in the Bahamas during a 2014 episode of “Don’t Be Tardy,” as noted by Page Six.

In a 2014 blog post for Bravo, Zolciak said she “loves” scratch-off tickets.

“Scratch tickets… I love to gamble, always have! In Georgia, there is not a casino, so the closest thing to a slot machine is a scratch ticket!” Zolciak said. “Every time we head to Destin, Kroy and I stop at the same gas station and get our scratch tickets. I am not sure how much I won this time but I think I broke even. It’s all in good fun, and I do it responsibly.”

According to Page Six, she spent $1,240 on scratch-off tickets and won $36.

Two years later, during another episode of “Don’t Be Tardy,” fans watched Zolciak lose $25,000 while she was at a casino in Montana, per the Daily Mail.

“I love everything about gambling,” she said during the episode, according to the outlet. “I just love money, there just never seems to be enough for me though.”

‘I bet big to win big…but when you’re losing it definitely becomes more of a nuisance than anything, and then I start getting pissed,’ Zolciak added, as noted by the Daily Mail. “When I start losing I start losing my f***ing mind.”

Zolciak Said She’s Making Moves

While her divorce is underway, Zolciak said that she is “making moves” in an Instagram post on June 23.

“One of my favorite humans of all time. Oh how I love you! Making moves,” she wrote.

Included in the picture Troy VanderHeyden, a TV producer work helped create shows like “The Simple Life,” “The Challenge,” and “The Real World,” according to his page on the Internet Movie Database.

People wrote that Zolciak might have been teasing a return to another reality TV show since she said she was “making movies” with a TV producer.