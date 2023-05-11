Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Split Expected to Get ‘Really Bad’ & Court Docs Prove It

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are getting divorced after more than 11 years of marriage. The news of their split was reported by TMZ on May 8, 2023.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Zolciak has requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody of the four children she shares with Biermann. However, in divorce papers filed by Biermann and obtained by Heavy, he has also asked for custody of the kids; he wants temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody.

A rep for Zolciak had no comment. Heavy has reached out to a lawyer for Biermann as well as the Fulton County Clerk’s office for additional information about the divorce case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak Asked for Kroy Biermann to Be Given Visitation Rights to See Their 4 Kids & She Wants Spousal Support

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star appears to have drawn a line in the sand, with TMZ’s report claiming that she has asked for full custody of her kids and only wants Biermann to be given “visitation” rights. However, a source told People magazine that Zolciak isn’t looking to remove her ex from the kids’ lives.

“She’s not cutting the kids off from Kroy. She wants him to be involved as their dad,” a source close to Zolciak told People magazine after the divorce filing. Zolciak and Biermann have four kids under 21; Kash, KJ, Kane, and Kaia. Zolciak has two adult children, Brielle and Ariana, who were adopted by Biermann when they were younger.

“They are a very tight-knit family and this isn’t easy for any of the children,” the source added.

Zolciak’s court documents show that she’s also requesting spousal support from Biermann, according to TMZ.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Is Expected to Get ‘Really Bad’

A source also told People magazine that things between Zolciak and Biermann could get really contentious. “Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in,” the source explained.

Neither Zolciak nor Biermann have released any sort of statements about the decision to end their marriage, but reports have indicated that the two are still living together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Zolciak and Biermann are still living under the same roof — in their home in Georgia.

“This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as ‘couple goals’ and seemed so in love. Kim and Kroy haven’t been getting along for a while,” a source told the outlet.

“Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn’t like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship. Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim’s spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues,” another source explained.

