DWTS Alum’s Personal Belongings for Sale a Year After Her Death

Former “Dancing with the Stars” star Kirstie Alley died in December 2022 shortly after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis, People reported. Now, fans of Alley’s have an opportunity to own one of the former “Cheers” star’s personal belongings.

Alley’s two children have arranged an estate sale of their mother’s belongings. “Our mom collected so many fun and unique things over her incredible life,” True and Lillie Parker told People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kirstie Alley’s Eclectic Taste Is Visible in the Items Available for Bidding

As Today noted, Alley had two children. Alley and her then-husband Parker Stevenson adopted both William True and Lillie. Stevenson and Alley’s marriage lasted from 1983 to 1997.

In speaking with People about the estate sale, True and Lillie shared, “We want to share some of [Alley’s belongings] with others in the hopes of spreading her love of decorating.”

Alley was an interior designer before her acting career took off.

She appeared as a contestant on “Match Game” years ago, and at the time, she shared she was an interior designer. She later admitted during a segment on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” that she appeared as a contestant on “Match Game” in hopes of being “discovered.”

The season 12 and 15 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant left interior decorating as a career behind once she broke into acting. In her home, however, her flair and passion for decorating were still present.

Not everything Alley had in her house will be available during the estate sale, People noted. The items selected will be for sale via the “Property from the Collection of the Late Kirstie Alley” put together by Those Two Girls Estate Sales.

The Items for Sale Represent the DWTS Star’s Eclectic Style

Live Auctioneers hosts the sale, which happens in three parts. The first part opened on December 21. Live bidding and the closing of the first lot take place on January 7.

The first part of the Alley estate sale includes “French furniture, English & American Antiques” of numerous styles, the auction site notes. Dozens of items are available, including several different types of tables, a vintage wicker sofa, a William Ludwig sculpture, vintage jewelry, figurines, and a set of Ikea dishes.

The estimated value of the items ranges from $250 to as high as potentially $5,500. The Those Two Girls Estate Sales website showcases many of the items of Alley’s made available for the estate sale.

People noted that the estate sale is made up of mostly salvage pieces and household furnishings of Alley’s. The items came from Alley’s three homes, which were located in California, Florida, and Maine. Alley’s representative said the pieces available epitomize “Kirstie’s personal ‘I don’t give a #@!*’ style.”

Alley’s rep also shared that the DWTS alum “surrounded herself with items she loved no matter where they came from.” She combined items from high-end boutiques with pieces from everyday stores like Ikea and Pier One Warehouse with ease.

“She was always looking for the next great piece and had no problem designing around them or waiting for inspiration to strike,” Alley’s rep noted.