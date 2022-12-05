PHOTO: Kirstie Alley’s Last Instagram Post Shared in September

Kristie Alley has died at the age of 71.

On December 5, 2022, her two kids, True and Lillie, released a statement on Alley’s official social media accounts.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the statement continued.

Alley wasn’t super active over the past couple of months and her last Instagram post before her death was on September 21, 2022. She appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” during season 12 and again on season 15 for the All Stars show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alley Shared an Ad for ‘The Masked Singer’ in September

The last post on Alley’s feed before the statement about her death is an ad for “The Masked Singer.”

“Have you heard the news? #TheMaskedSinger is back! Best of luck to all the new masks! Check out the season premiere TONIGHT 8/7c on @foxtv,” the caption of the post read.

Alley appeared on “The Masked Singer” in April 2022. Although Allie, who was the Baby Mammoth, had the judges stumped — guesses included Reese Witherspoon and Kirsten Dunst — she was unmasked on April 27, 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In 2018, Alley appeared on “Big Brother UK” and finished as the season’s runner up. A few posts on social media asked fans to vote for her, though it appears as though they were uploaded by someone else.

“She’s Been Herself, She’s Been Thoroughly Entertaining , Kind, Helpful, Genuine, Told It Like It Is, Fair, Fun, A Team Player @kirstiealley Is Just A Class Act …….. and now She is the UK’s New Best Friend & Honorary Brit, Our Nations’ Sweetheart! We All Absolutely Love Her ……. So Please VOTE FOR KIRSTIE ALLEY TO WIN!!!!!” read a post from September 11, 2018.

Alley Recently Joined Cameo

On September 8, 2022, Allie recorded a video of herself letting fans know that she had joined Cameo.

“Hi Y’all I’m on http://Cameo.com/kirstiealley so if you need any personal messages, hit me up,” she captioned the post. It appears as though her Cameo account has since been deactivated.

Alley was not super active on Instagram and had only shared a handful of posts in 2022. However, Alley was more active on Twitter.

“HAPPY THANKS GIVING!!!!” read a tweet on November 24, 2022, marking the last tweet that Alley shared before her death. It appears as though the “Look Who’s Talking” actress was really looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday as she tweeted about it a month prior.

A fan asked what her favorite thing to cook was, and she responded, “what’s for Thanksgiving I love cooking mashed potatoes and I make the best gravy on earth.”

Alley did not share her recent cancer diagnosis with fans on social media or otherwise, leaving many shocked at the news of her sudden death.

