Kristin Cavallari Recalls Most ‘Cringe’ Moment From Her Time on Reality TV

Kristin Cavallari opened up about one of her worst reality TV moments.

In February 2024, the “Dancing with the Stars” season 13 alum spoke out on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast as she recalled a devastating time when she was a star on MTV’s “The Hills.”

Cavallari did not miss a beat after her friend Justin Anderson asked her, “What’s a cringe moment you wish you could take back from reality TV? Like something that’s been on camera, that you’re like I wish that wasn’t there?”

“I would say on ‘The Hills,’ they like accused me of doing drugs and stuff,“ Cavallari replied. “That was definitely not a highlight in my life. That was really [expletive] up. I mean it was like so dark and gross.”

Kristin Cavallari Said Her Lawyers Had to Get Involved

Cavallari was a star on “The Hills” for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The MTV reality show followed a group of young twentysomethings living in Los Angeles. During filming, rumors about Cavallari’s wild partying became a storyline.

According to Hollywood Life, in one scene Cavallari asked Audrina Patridge who started the rumors about her abusing drugs. “I have no idea,” Patridge replied, before noting that fellow castmates Lo Bosworth and Stephanie Pratt speculated that drugs may have been why Cavallari didn’t go out with the group during a trip to Miami.

On her podcast, Cavallari told Anderson her legal team got involved when the allegations about her were brought up on camera.

“Everyone’s teams and their lawyers went in because like you know there was bribery involved,” Cavallari alleged. “A producer bribed the girls with a Birken bag to call me out on camera for doing drugs. That’s [expletive] up, man. ”

She added that the tabloids “piggybacked on whatever the producer on ‘The Hills’ was feeding them.”

“So then like I’m on the cover of Us Weekly saying like I need to go to rehab, I’m not showering like all this,” she said. “And so that just gives me chills.”

“That was a tough time in my life and so like technically could I have probably sued MTV, 100 percent,” she added. “But I was just like, I wanted it to go away.”

Cavallari admitted she went through a “party phase” in her early 20s but never felt that her behavior was out of control. “I definitely never needed rehab,” she clarified.

“I think I blamed the producer for so long and when I could finally be like, ‘Okay, well what did I do to contribute,’ I like took my power back,” she added. “That’s why I never think you should blame anyone for anything because then you’re like living in that negativity. But it was regardless, it shouldn’t have happened. And it was really difficult when I was like 22.”

Kristin Cavallari Previously Named the Producer in Question & Said He’s ‘Not a Good Person’

Cavallari previously spoke out about the incident on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Speaking with host Alex Cooper in 2022, “The Hills” alum claimed producer Adam DiVello of bribing her co-star with a Birkin bag. “He bribed the girls to call me out on camera for doing drugs with a purse,” Callari told Cooper. “That was difficult and Adam and I got in a huge fight about it.”

Cavallari admitted DiVello is a good TV producer but added, “He’s not a good person.”

In 2016, Cavallari told Us Weekly that Bosworth jumped at the bribe. “One of the producers bribed Lo, Audrina, and Stephanie and promised them he would buy them presents if they called me out on camera for doing drugs,” she said. Then Lo said, ‘Can I have a Birkin bag?’ She never ended up getting the Birkin.”

“It ended with all of the girls and I, our managers, agents, producers, and lawyers in a room,” Cavallari added. “ I was told it wasn’t going to be a storyline, and sure enough, it was on the first episode [of season 6].”

