‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Called Off Engagement Due to ‘Red Flags’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and her ex Jay Cutler got married in 2013 and later divorced in 2020.

Cavallari said she originally called off her engagement to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The couple called their engagement quits in 2011 before getting back together. Cavallari, 35, says that Cutler, 39, wanted her to be a stay-at-home mom.

“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags,” she told the hosts. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut.”

In her 2016 memoir titled, “Balancing in Heels,” Cavallari shared that she postponed her wedding to Cutler because he “envisioned himself being the sole breadwinner and his wife staying at home.”

Cavallari & Cutler Have ‘Shifted Roles’

The couple share three children: Camden, who they welcomed in 2012, Jaxon, who was born in 2014, and Saylor, born in 2015. Cutler retired in 2017, at which point Cavallari began the E! show “Very Cavallari,” according to Us Weekly.

“It was toxic,” Cavallari told the “Call Her Daddy” hosts of her relationship with Cutler. “Period, end of story. That’s all I kinda need to say.”

She added, “I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth is. I didn’t want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy.”

The reality star also said she needed to be “very careful” about the words she publicly says about Cutler.

“If you and I didn’t have microphones in front of us, I’d f**king tell you, but that’s their dad and my oldest googles us now and I just want to be very careful.”

She does hope that Cutler is able to be happy and move on, however.

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” she said during the podcast. “I want him to be happy. My kids benefit from that, you know? So I hope that he gets remarried.”

Cutler Responded to Cavallari’s Comments

Cutler took the time to respond to Cavallari calling him “toxic” during an appearance on the “Sofia With an F” podcast. He said that he tries to ignore it when something his ex says about him makes the headlines.

“I’ve got three kids,” he said. “At some point they’re gonna read stuff, they’re gonna ask questions. So I’ve kinda steered clear of all of that. If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. She’s still the mother of my kids.”

He also shared that if Cavallari feels as though the marriage was unhealthy, then he thinks her feelings may have “changed over the course of the last two and a half years.”

“But I also don’t understand. It’s been two and a half years. Why are we having these conversations in public?” he asked. “Like, why are we doing this?”

The couple announced their split in April 2020 with an Instagram post.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

