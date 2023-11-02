DWTS Alum Says Ex Was Arrested During Their Coffee Date

Kristin Cavallari’s friendship with her ex, Jeff Dye, could be over for good.

The former “The Hills” star, who competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2011, shared a personal story that appeared to be about the comedian’s recent DUI – and he lashed out on social media.

Cavallari, 36, and Dye, 40, dated briefly in 2021 following her split from her husband of seven years, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari Claimed an Ex Totaled His Car & Then Left the Scene to Meet Her for a Coffee Date

In October 2023, Cavallari shared a story of a whirlwind weekend she had while visiting Los Angeles. While speaking with her close friend Justin Anderson on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Cavallari revealed that she agreed to meet someone “she dated” for coffee while in town. When her ex didn’t show, she called him and he arrived looking “disheveled” and reeking of alcohol from the night before.

“So, I’m like ‘Are you still drunk?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah kind of,’” Cavallari said. She then shared that while they waited for their coffee at the counter, police arrived, pulled her date out of the coffee shop, and began patting him down. They then put handcuffs on him while on “the busiest Street in Burbank.”

With her date in the back of the police car, an officer told Cavallari of “a report of a hit and run down the street and he matches the description of the guy.”

Cavallari told Anderson she couldn’t believe her date may have been involved in an accident and just “nonchalantly” walked in for coffee. “Crazy,” she said.

After Anderson said “That’s a scary liar,” Cavallari replied, “Bats*** behavior.”

Cavallari said the date called her the next morning to let her know he “just got out of jail.” He told her he hit a pole but couldn’t confirm if he got a DUI. “He’s like, ‘I blew over the limit but I don’t know, I’ve got a court date in a few weeks. So, what an embarrassing day,’” she claims he told her.

“Like, the disconnect is like so unbelievable,” Cavallari said. The Uncommon James founder revealed that when she asked her ex to send her photos from the accident, his car appeared to be totaled. “I go ‘You’re lucky to be alive,’” the mom of three said. “It also came out in the police report he didn’t hit a pole, he hit a f****** tree.”

Cavallari then addressed her listeners. “You guys, imagine seeing that someone totaled their car and then just get out and walk to a coffee shop. You’re insane! And then the best part, he goes ‘I’d still love to get coffee.’ I went, ‘No, I’m never going to see you ever again, actually.”

“The whole thing is so insane,” Cavallari added. “Really dark … like we need to get some help, you know what I’m saying?”

Cavallari bleeped out the name of the man she talked about during the podcast. But the timing coincides with Dye’s October 2023 DUI arrest – and his retort.

Jeff Dye Seemingly Responded to the Story Kristin Cavallari Told on Her Podcast

On October 8, 2023, police arrested Dye after a night of drinking. According to the Burbank Police log, the comedian’s charges included driving while under the influence and a misdemeanor hit and run.

A few days later, Cavallari shared the story about an ex arrested for DUI in the middle of her coffee date with him.

Dye responded in a social media video shared on the @RealityAshley TikTok page.

“Some people have chosen to really kick me when I’m down and call me a psycho and a liar and make me look like a piece of s***,” Dye said. “Fair enough. So what should I do? Should I take the high road or should I share some secrets? Should I just do what they’re doing? Just keep it real, be honest?”

“And I won’t say who I’m talking about out of respect for their privacy,” he added. “I’ll just say it’s an old reality star who’s just a podcaster now like the rest of us, who used to date a quarterback. I don’t want to say their name out of respect for their privacy. But they sell s***** costume jewelry to people in Burbank.”

