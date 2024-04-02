DWTS Alum’s New Boyfriend Says He Was ‘Nervous’ to Date Her

Kristin Cavallari’s new boyfriend, Mark Estes, spoke out about their first date.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 13 alum has been dating the “Montana Boyz” TikTok star, who is 13 years her junior, since February 13, 2024.

Speaking with Page Six on March 31, 2024, Estes said he was “nervous” to go on a date with the famous mom of three after meeting her on social media. “I think just like along with any first date, I was definitely a little nervous,” he said. “But yeah, it was great, and yeah, I’d say there was instant chemistry right away.”

Fans got wind of Cavallari’s new romance when she posted a photo of her and Estes on February 27. “He makes me happy,” she captioned the photo.

Mark Estes Revealed What Attracted Him To Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari, 37, spoke on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in March 2024 to reveal that she met Estes, 24, after he DM’d her from the Montana Boyz account. She admitted she had seen him before and thought he was “hot.” She later had her assistant contact the Montana Boyz trio to get them on her podcast.

Estes’ nerves must have gotten to him from the start. During their sitdown, Estes shared that he wrote “I love you” to Cavallari in his first DM to her, which he thought he sent from his personal Instagram account. She finally had to ask who she was talking to in the DMs.

Estes told Page Six that he was drawn to Cavallari because she’s “super confident.” “Obviously she’s gorgeous,” he added. “She’s an amazing person as well, and a great mother. So, yeah, pretty much [the] full package.”

Estes previously told E! News of Cavallari, “She makes happy, I make her happy. That’s what’s important.”

Kristin Cavallari Introduced Mark Estes to Her Kids

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for seven years. She shares three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 with her ex-husband. The former MTV star previously shared that she never introduces the men she dates to her children.

“I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, ‘Could you be a stepfather to my children?’ And then I’m like, ‘No, you suck,’” Cavallari told Us Weekly in September 2023. “The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids.”

She added that she is “very open” with her kids about her love life. “I haven’t found someone who’s special enough to be around them yet,” she said at the time.

That all changed when she met Estes.

On her podcast, Cavallari shared that she introduced Estes, whom she refers to as “Montana,” to her kids. “I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said. “This is the real first guy I’d say they’ve met. When Montana came to pick me up, the boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ Like Montana’s upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him.”

She also said she had manifested someone like Estes to come into her life.

“Last night literally Montana was over here for dinner and him and Camden were out there playing basketball and it’s just like, oh my God,” she said. “It actually kind of kills me because that’s all I’ve been wanting is a guy to play with my boys. That’s it. It’s really simple.”

