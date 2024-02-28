DWTS Alum Goes Public With Much Younger Boyfriend Leaving Fans Surprised

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kristin Cavallari is officially off the market. The former MTV reality television, 37, star is dating 24-year-old Mark Estes.

“He makes me happy,” Cavallari captioned a post on February 27, 2024. Estes also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, adding two red heart emoji.

Although Cavallari has been romantically linked to a few guys since her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020 (including country singer Chase Rice and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron), this is the first time that she has gone Instagram official with someone since her divorce was finalized in 2022.

Cavallari is a mother of three children — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7 — whom she co-parents with Cutler. It’s unknown if she has introduced her kids to Estes.

Fans Reacted to Kristin Cavallari’s New Relationship on Instagram

Many fans supported Cavallari’s new romance and let her know in the comments section of her Instagram post. However, many people couldn’t help but point out the 13-year age difference between “The Hills” star and her beau. The majority of the comments on the post are jokes about Estes’ age.

“What in the teenage boy is this,” one person asked.

“He needs to cook a little longer ….” someone else wrote.

“She’s finally posting pics of her kids,” joked another Instagram user.

“37 and 24 I wouldn’t have time to train…. he is handsome tho,” read a fourth comment.

“Why does he look 23,” a fifth fan wondered.

The chatter doesn’t bother Cavallari and Estes, however. A source told Page Six that the two aren’t really concerned with what the public thinks.

“They’re two consenting adults who like each other, so who cares? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Kristin and Mark aren’t paying attention to the noise,” the source said.

Sources Say Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes Are Taking Things Slow

Estes is an athlete and a TikTok star who originally hails from Montana, according to his Instagram bio. Shortly after Cavallari made their romance Instagram official, fans wandered over to TikTok to see a video that Estes had uploaded.

“Ready to fall,” he captioned the post.

Cavallari and Estes appeared flirtatious as they joked with one another poolside. At the end of the clip, Estes picked Cavallari up and she wrapped her legs around him. He walked over to the camera and pouted his lips before the video cut out.

“Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public,” a source told ET.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six something similar. The duo, who are both based in Tennessee, are taking things one step at a time.

“Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He’s very flirtatious, and she’s loving it,” the source said. “They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It’s still new.”

