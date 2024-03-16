Kym Herjavec’s Co-Star Makes Big Prediction About Former DWTS Pro

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec stars in the television movie “Hunting Housewives,” and her co-star, Denise Richards, sang her praises.

On the March 4, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Richards spoke with host Cheryl Burke about working with Herjavec on the film.

“We had so much fun together. So much fun,” Richards said. “We were shooting in… we were up in Canada and we just had the best time. She is so good in this movie. She’s really adorable and I think she’s going to get a lot more roles after this. She’s just so sweet an adorable,” she added.

Herjavec has a handful of other credits to her name, but Richards seems to think that this movie is really going to launch Herjavec into the next chapter of her career. Richards said that Herjavec is one of the nicest people ever.

The television movie premiered on Lifetime on March 9, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Wants to Do More Acting

Richards first appeared on season 3 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside late television host, Jerry Springer. She had well over a dozen seasons under her belt — and two Mirrorball Trophies — before deciding to retire from the show. These days, Herjavec has her mind set on other things.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Herjavec shared that she’d really like to star in more films.

“I would love to do more acting. I had such a great time on set with this movie. I’m working with a production company in Canada on development and production which has been great! I’ve missed being creative,” Herjavec told Heavy in March 2024.

“On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you get to choreograph numbers, work with production on sets, costumes, and the creative of a dance routine so it’s been fun to pivot into development and production of movies,” she added.

Kym Herjavec Is Set to Star in Her Own Cabaret Show

In October 2023, Herjavec shared that she’d been working on her own cabaret.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena ( my fave ) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle , feathers , fun stories , tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

And while Herjavec is pivoting to different things in her life, she previously told Heavy that she wouldn’t rule out a return to “Dancing With the Stars” if the opportunity arose.

“Never say never to going back as a pro! Maybe they will need an older pro at some stage and I can dust off the dance shoes,” she said. For the time being, however, Herjavec said she’s got a “couple of movies in development,” so fans can expect to see more of her soon.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Says Season 21 Partner Slapped Her Behind: ‘I Had a Talk With His Wife’