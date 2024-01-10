Denise Richards Dragged by RHOBH Newbie as ‘Very Sloppy’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards made her return to the franchise on season 13.

Following her appearance at Kyle Richards’ THC dinner party, many people — cast members and fans alike — began criticizing Denise Richards over the way she acted. Aside from rehashing some feelings with Erika Jayne, the actress also seemed to be wearing a jacket upside down and got mouthy with Dorit Kemsley who tried asking her about it.

Following the episode, newcomer Annemarie Wiley sat down for a chat with Page Six in which she discussed Denise Richards’ antics.

“It was a little bit awkward to be around, honestly. And it was a little bit uncomfortable to see it after the fact,” Wiley said on the January 5, 2024, episode of Page Six’s “Reali-Tea” podcast. Wiley also called Denise Richards’ behavior “very sloppy.”

Annemarie Wiley Said Denise Richards ‘Had an Agenda’ on the Show

Denise Richards joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on season 9 as a full- time star. She parted ways with the franchise after season 10. There was plenty of drama to be had while she was on the show, and much of that wasn’t ever resolved.

This is something that Wiley, who joined the cast for season 13, noticed straight away.

“It was very clear that when Denise came in, she had an agenda. She was there for one reason and one reason only and that was to get something out of Erika. What she wanted out of Erika, I feel like is still not actually even clear,” Wiley told Page Six.

Wiley, who wasn’t at the dinner at Kyle Richards’ house continued her take on what went down.

“You don’t want to mess with an activated Erika Jayne and Denise should know that … Denise, I don’t know why she kept trying. Erika gave it to her because she asked for it,” she said, adding, “although I don’t love that they were talking about Denise’s daughter, but that’s what the original story was about — and that was long before me. She just kept pushing and Erika didn’t even want to talk about it.”

Denise Richards Called Her Own Behavior ‘Bizarre’

After the episode aired, Denise Richards opened up about what was going on. While she admits that her behavior was out of the ordinary, she doesn’t really know what was going on at the time.

“Progressively during the evening, I felt worse. And worse. And then I just remember not half the night. It was bizarre,” she said on the December 17, 2023, episode of Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast.

She said that she had one drink before the soiree and that she had been sick ahead of the dinner party and that she opted not to partake in the THC meal.

“Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal. Or the water. Or something. I don’t know. All I know is when I got home, I was like, ‘There’s something wrong with me,'” she told Frankel.

Richards appeared as a guest on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13. It’s unknown if she will return again in season 14.

