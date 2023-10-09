Kym Herjavec Announces New Gig 6 Years After Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kym Herjavec is on her way! The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro has announced that she’s going to star in her very own cabaret show.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena ( my fave ) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle , feathers , fun stories, tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on October 5, 2023.

Herjavec, nee Johnson, competed on 15 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and won Mirrorball Trophies with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward. She left the program after dancing with her now-husband, Robert Herjavec, on season 20, but returned again for season 24 before retiring from the show for good.

Kym Herjavec’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Showed Their Support Following Her Announcement

Herjavec is receiving quite a bit of positive feedback after announcing her new gig and many of her “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues expressed being really excited to see what she puts together for this new show.

“KYM YES!!!!!! Aunty Kiki is back,” ballroom pro Witney Carson wrote in the comments section of Herjavec’s post.

“Let’s gooooo Kym,” Peta Murgatroyd added, along with the heart eyes emoji.

“Yasss Kym! What show is it?! I want to come and see you and your talented and beautiful self! Beyond happy and so proud of you,” retired DWTS pro Cheryl Burke said.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans also reacted and seem really happy for Herjavec as she prepares for this new adventure.

“Yesss Kym! I’m so excited and happy to see this! I hope I can come,” one person wrote.

“You sound great! I’ll be there,” read another comment.

Kym Herjavec Is Working With Multi-Award Winning Music Director, Todd Schroeder

In preparation for her upcoming cabaret, Herjavec has been getting her voice ready in rehearsals, working with Todd Schroeder, who has worked in the music industry for years. He is a pianist, lyricist, producer, and a vocal coach, according to his website.

“I am lucky enough to be working with my old vocal coach, not old, we’ve known each other for a very long time, I mean,” Herjavec said with a laugh on her Instagram Stories. “This is Todd Schroeder. And he’s playing my piano. I’m so embarrassed because I was learning and I have stickers all over it,” she added, showing a video of the stickers on the keys on the white instrument.

Schroeder has worked with some legendary artists in the music sphere, including Angela Lansbury, Tom Jones, Haley Reinhart, and many more. He has done work on the popular Broadway show “Wicked” as well as the “Harry Potter” films, over the course of his career.

Later that same night, Herjavec was on-hand to watch former “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps at her cabaret show in Toronto.

