Kym Herjavec Shows Off New Look on Date Night

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec stepped out for a date night with her husband, Robert Herjavec, and showed off a new look. The mother of two officially debuted her new haircut for the first time on Instagram.

“So fun attending the opening night for @sharkonbroadway ! If you get a chance I highly recommend you go see it. Congrats to all cast and crew,” Robert Herjavec captioned the post.

In the upload, Kym Herjavec was seen in a white pantsuit on the blue carpet. She carried a nude-colored Yves Saint Laurent bag that matched her pumps. She also stacked a few necklaces and chose an emerald ring for her right hand. Meanwhile, the “Shark Tank” star wore a navy blue suit coat with a pair of denim jeans. Fans couldn’t help but notice his root beer Rolex; a vintage piece that features a brown face.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Teased Her Haircut Previously

Kym Herjavec usually wears her blond hair well past her shoulders, but over the summer, she decided to switch things up and take her locks a little shorter. She teased the new style on her Instagram Stories, but hasn’t uploaded a photo of herself with her hair down since her visit to the salon.

Despite the new look, most fans focused on the Herjavecs as a couple, with a few commenting on Robert Herjavec’s post, expressing their happiness over seeing the duo out and about together.

“Glad you two had a date night at the theatre! I know you had fun and you both look awesome! Like the Rolex,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful couple, congratulations,” someone else added.

“Stunning couple,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Love seeing you together,” a fourth said.

Kym Herjavec was on “Dancing With the Stars” for a total of 15 seasons. She’s won the Mirror Ball Trophy twice; once with Donny Osmond in season 9 and again in season 12 with Hines Ward.

On season 20, she was paired with Robert Herjavec and the two ended up falling in love. They tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their twins, Hudson and Haven, two years later.

Kym Herjavec Shared Her New Hobby With Fans

In addition to switching up her hairstyle, Kym Herjavec has also taken up a new hobby; pickleball.

“We’re obsessed,” she captioned a video on August 8, 2023. She has also shared some videos from the Pickleball court on her Instagram Stories.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, it’s a sort of a mashup of traditional tennis and ping-pong. The game is played with a paddle and a hollow, plastic ball on court that’s smaller than a traditional tennis court. The goal is to hit the ball over the center net.

The game has become increasingly popular in recent years, mainly because the rules are simple and the game itself doesn’t require an advanced skill set. It’s also a great sport for people of all ages, which makes it family friendly.

A few people commented on Kym Herjavec’s Instagram post, letting her know that they also play — and love — pickleball.

