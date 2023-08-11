DWTS Finalist Says She’s Still in Touch With Alan Bersten Post-Season

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is still talking to someone that she met while competing on the show, though the two are just friends.

On July 23, 2023, season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. When someone asked if she was still talking to anyone from the show, Windey shared a photo of herself smiling alongside the caption, “Alan still gets on my nerves constantly.”

Windey and Alan Bersten got to know each other fairly well when she was on “Dancing With the Stars” because there was one week that they had to dance together because Windey’s season partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was ill. The two really seemed to hit it off and continued growing their friendship on the tour, as evidenced by posts on their Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Went on a Date But Never Made Anything Official

After the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour wrapped, some fans noticed that Windey and Bersten were sharing similar posts on their Instagram Stories, which was a pretty good indication that they were spending time together.

Later, sources confirmed that the two actually went on a date — though it wasn’t super serious.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she,” a source told People magazine at the time. “He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this,” the source added.

“They were very engaged in each other’s conversation. They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another,” the source continued.

Nothing seemed to come of that, however, as Windey and Bersten haven’t shared any photos together nor have they been spotted on another date in the time since. Based on Windey’s Instagram Stories, however, the two are still in touch.

Gabby Windey Went Public With Robby Hoffman After Relationship Speculation

Fans had become curious about Windey’s relationship status after she shared some photos that were taken by someone else. In one of the snaps, Windey appeared next to someone — but seemed to cut them out of the frame on purpose.

Despite fans hoping for a Windey-Bersten romance, she went public with her partner, Robby Hoffman, on August 2, 2023.

“Told you I’m a girls girl!!” Windey captioned the post. Dozens of fans took to the comments section to show their support for Windey’s new relationship. Some of Windey’s “Dancing With the Stars” family also reacted — including Bersten.

“I’m so fricken proud of you. And happy for you!!!!!!” Bersten wrote.

“Needed this love story!!” Mirror Ball Trophy winner Kaitlyn Bristowe said.

Meanwhile, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber dropped a line of red heart emoji in the comments.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Tristan MacManus Turns 50