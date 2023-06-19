Fans Can’t Believe How Much Maddox Boss Looks Like tWitch in New Photos

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ son Maddox got a new haircut and many fans think that he’s looking very much like his dad these days.

Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022, and his wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker, had two children together. Holker also has a daughter from a previous relationship whom Boss adopted.

“Maddox wanted a big boy haircut! We are obsessed and he loves it,” Holker captioned an Instagram post on June 10, 2023. It didn’t take long for Instagram users to comment on Holker’s post, in which Maddox, 7, showed off his new haircut while posing in his Spider Man costume.

This Is the First Big Haircut for Maddox

Maddox has been growing his hair out for years, and has always sported a full head of hair nearly identical to his younger sister Zaia’s. But when Maddox told his mom that he wanted a “big boy haircut,” she obliged.

Fans couldn’t get over how much older Maddox looks with the sides of his head shaved and many feel that he looks just like his dad.

“It’s so crazy how cutting their hair makes them look so much older. I see so much of his Daddy in him with this new haircut! Looking good Spider Man,” one person wrote.

“He looks so much like his Dad,” someone else said.

“Looks so much like his daddy here,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Handsome little big boy .. he looks so much like his dad everyday n with this new hair cut even more .. so proud of u too momma,” a fourth comment read.

Maddox celebrated his 7th birthday in March 2023.

“Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox! Oh I love you so much and couldn’t be more proud or grateful to be your mommy. I’m so proud of you! You are brave, strong, endearing, loving, and full of joy. You have this beautiful passion for life that brings light into every room you walk (run, jump, fly) into. We had an incredible talk the other night and we talked about how powerful you are and that we share a forever bond… your the sun and I’m your moon.. pulling for each other forever and ever! I love you and you deserve this perfect day celebrating you,” Holker captioned an Instagram post in honor of her son’s special day.

Allison Holker Walked Her First Red Carpet With Her Kids in May

Holker and her children have been reeling from the loss of their patriarch since he left the world back in December 2022. Holker has been getting more active on social media in recent months and has been sharing updates about her and her kids, and how they’ve really leaned on each other to get them through the unthinkable time.

On May 30, 2023, Holker stepped out with all three of her kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, at the premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The foursome walked the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

“So grateful to take my kids to see @spiderversemovie #spiderverse ! Their eyes lit up when I told them we could see it and the movie was 1000% everything we hoped for! It was amazing!! Thank you for having us! We had such a great night,” Holker captioned a photo of her with her kids after the event.

