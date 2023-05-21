Kym Herjavec Shares New Photo of Twins: ‘I’m Beyond Blessed’

Kym Herjavec posted a new picture of her 5-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven, in honor of Mother’s Day. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to Instagram to share a tribute to her kids, who celebrated their 5th birthday in April 2023.

“I get to be your Mum,” Herjavec captioned the Instagram share. “I’m beyond blessed,” she added, along with the pink hearts emoji.

In the snap, which was likely taken by a professional photographer, Herjavec had one knee in the grass and both hands around her son, Hudson, who appears to have been getting tickled by his mom as evidenced by the clear laughter that spread across his face. Meanwhile, Haven sat just in front of Herjavec with her legs crossed, flashing a big smile at the camera. She was wearing a pink dress complete with a tulle skirt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Wished Kym Herjavec a Happy Mother’s Day

Herjavec received a great deal of love from her fans, many of whom wished her a happy mother’s day. Other fans commented on Hudson and Haven and thought the photo that Herjavec shared was adorable.

“Happy mamma day! So happy for you to experience motherhood with these cuties,” one person wrote.

“Yes, you are very blessed. Your children are beautiful,” someone else added.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kym! Haven and Hudson are blessed to have you as their Mom,” a third comment read.

“Wishing you a very special Mother’s Day with Hudson and Haven,” another Instagram user said.

In celebration of the special day, Kym Herjavec also shared a photo of her mom with Haven that was taken at the twins’ birthday part.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mum, Our real life Barbie,” Herjavec captioned that Instagram post.

Kym Herjavec’s husband, Robert Herjavec, also shared a post in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother to our twins, Haven and Hudson and fur babies, Lola and Trixie,” he captioned the upload.

Kym Herjavec Has Been Sharing Her Kids’ Activities as They’ve Gotten Older

As Hudson and Haven have gotten older, they have both come into their own and picked up some hobbies along the way. For example, Hudson has taken a liking to horses and even gave one a ride, which his dad was super proud of.

“This is ‘Fancy Pants’ – the horse , not the boy! The boy is the amazing Hudson going on his first ever pony ride! Yes, I’m crying tears of joy,” Robert Herjavec captioned a video in March 2023.

In the time since, Kym Herjavec has shared her new title in life: Dance mom. In her Instagram Stories, Kym Herjavec shared that Haven has been taking ballet.

“Scooter to ballet and follow with a sausage sizzle,” she captioned a post on her Instagram feed on May 5, 2023. Hudson is a bit more adventurous with his time.

“We just started climbing trees! Great…” Kym Herjavec captioned a photo of Hudson mounted up on a tree branch.

