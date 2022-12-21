WATCH: Kym Herjavec’s Twins Enjoy Pretzels in Central Park

Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec took their twins Haven and Hudson to New York City ahead of the Christmas holiday. The family, who visits the Big Apple quite frequently, spent some time strolling in Central Park as the little ones rode their scooters and enjoyed an afternoon snack.

On December 18, 2022, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a video of her husband carrying the scooters while Haven and Hudson nibbled on some soft pretzels. Robert Herjavec sang a little tune that he made up while the family walked together in the brisk air.

“Scootering in the park with my pretzel and my babies,” Robert Herjavec sang as Kym Herjavec recorded with her cell phone.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Wore Matching Google Hats

Robert Herjavec and the twins were seen wearing matching red hats that read “Google” across the front and featured a pom pom on top. Both Haven and Hudson were dressed in warm winter clothes, including heavy coats and boots.

Having was in an all-pink ensemble with a pink jacket and a pair of pink leggings while her brother was in a black coat with a pair of gray sweatpants and a pair of black boots. The kids clung on to their salted pretzels as they followed their parents through the park.

Meanwhile, Robert was dressed causally in a pair of blue New Balance sneakers, a pair of joggers and a winter coat along with a scarf.

“Nothing like a weekend in NYC for the Holidays,” Kym Herjavec captioned the post.

Fans loved the video and commented such.

“What a cute picture of Haven and Hudson with Daddy in the park eating pretzels! It must be cold so they need red caps,” one person wrote.

“They just can’t be any cuter,” someone else added.

It’s unknown where the Herjavecs will be spending Christmas Day, but they are likely to be at their home in Canada.

Robert & Kym Herjavec Took Their Kids to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & to See the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall

Robert and Kym Herjavec were in New York City for the Thanksgiving holiday and enjoyed some family time over that weekend.

They kicked off their festivities at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022.

“This parade is amazing,” Robert Herjavec captioned a video of a huge Bluely balloon. Two days later, the family was walking in Manhattan on their way to Radio City Music Hall.

Kym Herjavec shared a photo of her husband holding hands with the twins on their way to the show. Fans loved that the Herjavec family got to make these memories together — and now that the twins are a bit older, they are starting to enjoy different things.

“Just went Wednesday. It was fantastic! The children will remember these moments for a life time,” one person wrote.

“What wonderful memories are made for your family Kim!!!!! Happy holidays to you and your loved ones,” another Instagram user added.

