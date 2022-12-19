Derek Hough Cries as He Shares Tragic News

Derek Hough posted an emotional video on his Instagram feed on December 16, 2022. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro turned judge shared some really tough news with his fans, letting them know that someone else that he knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning.

“I was actually going to make this video a couple of weeks ago because I found out that a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning. And it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful man you could ever imagine,” Hough said in the video.

Hough’s video was shared just days after the sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide on December 12, 2022.

Hough Encouraged Anyone Who Is Having Feelings of Sadness to ‘Reach Out’

Hough shared the raw, emotional video as a way to reach out to anyone who has been struggling. In the caption of his post, he shared the National Suicide and Prevention Lifeline contact information.

“It was jolting, to say the least,” Hough said about hearing of the man’s death, adding that it was a reminder that this time of year tends to be really challenging for many people.

“The time of year when people feel like it’s just too much. And now learning about our friend, Stephen and the fact that he went the exact same way as this man, within just a few weeks, it’s just heartbreaking. Confusing. Shocking,” Hough continued.

“There’s so many different feelings, and I’m trying to figure it out. But I just, I just want to express and just to say, for anybody out there who is feeling these thoughts and these feelings, please, please, I beg you, I beg you. Give people an opportunity to be there for you,” he added, starting to cry.

Hough cried as he promised that things do get better even if they seem like they won’t ever will. The comments section of the post filled up with love, support, and gratitude from family, friends, and fans.

Hough Shared a Few Posts About tWitch

Hough was completely shocked to learn about tWitch’s death and shared a couple of posts about the dancer on social media. Upon first hearing the news, Hough shared a broken heart emoji and nothing more on his Instagram Stories. He later penned a tribute to tWitch on his Instagram feed.

“My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost. When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all. It’s gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you,” Hough captioned a picture of himself with tWitch.

tWitch was found dead in a motel not too far from his home in Encino, California, according to TMZ. He died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. New reports claim that tWitch did leave a suicide note

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

