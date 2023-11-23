Kym Herjavec’s Twins Hudson & Haven Are So Big in New Photos From Australia

Kym Johnson Herjavec shared new photos of her kids as they soared to new “heights” back in Australia.

In October, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer spent time in the United States to participate in the tribute to late DWTS judge Len Goodman. But just ahead of Thanksgiving, the Australia native was back in her home country with her 5-year-old twins, Robert and Haven Mae, at a famous zoo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Took Her kids to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia

Johnson and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, welcomed their twins in April 2018. Since that time, fans have been fascinated by the famous family as they spend time living between the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

In November 2023, Herjavec posted to Instagram after taking her children to the Taronga Zoo, which is located in Sydney, Australia. In one photo, the twins lounged on a supersized gorilla sculpture. The 30-foot-long sculpture is called King Nyani. It was created by artists Gillie and Marc Schattner, and it’s the world’s largest bronze gorilla statue, according to the Gillie and Marc website.

Herjavec also posted a video of Hudson navigating the Wild Rope Tree Adventure. The five-year-old wore a helmet and harnesses as he navigated a plank high above the ground. On her Instagram story, Herjavec also shared footage of Haven making her way on the tree-top adventure.

Herjavec’s kids appear to love the zoo. In June 2022, the pro dancer took her kids to a zoo in Kansas. She shared a photo of the twins, both wearing denim jackets, as they gazed at a pond full of flamingos. “Fun spontaneous day at the zoo in Wichita,” she captioned a Facebook photo from the day trip in Kansas.

Kym Herjavec Previously Said She Wants to Live in Australia Permanently

More trips to Taronga Zoo could be in the family’s future. Earlier in 2023, Herjavec teased a permanent move back to her home country.

In an interview on Australia’s “Today Show” in February 2023, Herjavec admitted, “There’s no place like home and I’d love to be back here permanently, it’s just the best. …My whole family’s here, my great girlfriends are here. …My husband does love it, so we’ll see.”

She also noted that her kids have hybrid Australian accents.

The Herjavecs own multiple properties, including a $13.5 million three-bedroom beachfront property in the Rose Bay suburb of Sydney, Australia, according to Domain.

In the U.S., the wealthy couple dropped $34.5 million for a 6,200-square-foot New York City apartment in 2021. And according to The Dirt, they also paid $26 million for a 7.4-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California in 2022.

