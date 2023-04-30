Kym Herjavec Throws Barbie & Super Mario-Themed Birthday Party For Twins Hudson & Haven: PHOTOS

Kym Johnson Herjavec went all out for her twins’ fifth birthday.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae on April 23, 2018. In honor of their fifth birthday, Kym shared photos from a double birthday bash that was half Barbie=themed, half Super Mario.

Kym Johnson Herjavec’s Daughter Haven Was a Mini Barbie at Her Party

On April 30, 2023, one week after the twins turned five, Kym shared photos to Instagram following her kids’ themed birthday bash in Australia. In one pic, little Haven posed in a replica of a Barbie doll box with a pink balloon arch surrounding it. The five-year-old wore a pink princess-style dress as she posed in the prop box.

A second photo showed Hudson dressed as the Super Mario character, minus his signature mustache, with a red balloon arch around him. Other photos showed the thrilled birthday boy hugging his mom and posing with the famous Nintendo character. Another pic showed a real-life Barbie joining Mario in a circle to chat with the party guests. Kym also posted an Instagram video to give fans a closer look at the themed party entertainers and the excited party guests.

On her Instagram story, Kym also shared photos of a towering pink Barbie cake and a colorful Super Mario cake. She credited Black Velvet Sydney for the custom cakes. Kym also tagged the prop and toy hire company Tiny Tots Seventhire, as well as Bubble Moo Balloons and Captain and Co. for the party décor and refreshments.

“Little Barbie and Super Hudson 💕❤️🌈🎉🎂 What a birthday party! …We nailed this party 💕” Kym captioned her post.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Previously Posted a Birthday Message to Her Kids

It’s no surprise that Kym went the extra mile to host a party that would focus on Hudson and Haven’s separate interests instead of just one theme. In 2020, she told Hollywood Life that her kids have “very different personalities” – and that was when they were still toddlers.

When the twins turned four in 2022, Kym threw one party that included a white bouncy castle, but she made sure to have two very different cakes for the birthday twins. At the time, she thanked Couture Cakery for creating a rainbow unicorn cake for Haven and for ”accepting the challenge” of creating Hudson’s “very specific” airplane cake with a Minion and Spider-Man on it.

While they share some interests – in January 2023, the twins were all smiles when they went to a “Bluey” show — a double Barbie and Super Mario party fit the bill as they turned five.

Days earlier, Kym paid tribute to her children with an Instagram post of them all dressed up and posing together. In the caption, she wished Hudson and Haven a Happy Birthday and said she is “lucky” to be their mom. “You are both the most incredible little Humans who fill our lives with so much love and happiness every single day,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum wrote on April 23, 2023.

