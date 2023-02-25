Kym Johnson Herjavec Teases Permanent Move Back to Australia

Kym Johnson Herjavec says she misses living Down Under – and is considering a permanent move back to her home country.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer grew up in Australia but has been living in the United States for years. When she married “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec in 2016, it seemed that her U.S. status would be permanent. In 2019, Kym became a U.S. citizen and celebrated her new status as an American voter, as seen in a Twitter post shared by her husband.

But in a February 2023 interview, the mirrorball champ teased a plan to move back home. While speaking on Australia’s “Today Show,” Kym revealed she was on an extended trip to Australia with her family and celebrity bestie, Carson Kressley, who said he took the trip because he knew Kym was “coming for a stay” and he’d have a free place to stay. The duo also discussed how Herjavec’s 4-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven, have hybrid Australian accents and enjoy Aussie foods such as vegemite on toast and Weet-Bix cereal.

When asked if she’s trying to “nudge” her husband into a permanent move to the country, Kym said Robert also loves Australia.

“There’s no place like home and I’d love to be back here permanently, it’s just the best,” she said. “My husband does love it, so we’ll see.”

“I miss home, I do,” Kym continued. “My whole family’s here, my great girlfriends are here.”

Kressley chimed in with a hint that a major move could be in the Herjavec family’s future. ”I love it here too. I might move as well,” he teased.

The Herjavecs Own a Beachfront Condo in Australia

The Herjavecs already own a home in Australia, although if they make a permanent move to the county they may want to upsize.

In 2021, the couple paid $13.5 million for a three-bedroom beachfront property in Rose Bay, according to Domain. The fully renovated garden-style apartment is located in the Bord De L’Eau triplex, and the pricey purchase set a sales record for the area when former Ferrari chief Herbert Appleroth sold it to the “Dancing With the Stars” couple for a huge profit, the real estate outlet moted.

The Herjavecs’ U.S. Real Estate Investments Include a Mansion in Hidden Hills, California & a Full-Floor Condo in New York City

In addition to their purchase of the property in Australia, the Herjavecs have been involved in major real estate transactions in the United States in recent years.

According to The Dirt, in 2022 the couple paid $26 million for a coveted 7.4-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California. The modern farmhouse-style spec mansion, which was built in 2018, sits atop a hill in a gated community,

And on the East Coast, the wealthy couple dropped $34.5 million for a sprawling New York City apartment in 2021. According to the Wall Street Journal, the fully furnished, four-bedroom pad is located in New York’s One57 skyscraper and spans 6,200 square feet. The “Billionaire’s Row” property features a private landing and a view that overlooks Central Park. The outlet noted that Herjavec once revealed that it was his dream to own a home in that area of Manhattan. “I look out those windows and I see possibility and opportunity,” he said.

