Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Son Hudson is ‘a Chip off the Old Block’ in New Photo

Kym Johnson Herjavec said her family has “gone country.”

The Australian “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared new photos to Instagram that showed her husband – and her son – channeling their inner cowboy.

The former DWTS pro married millionaire Robert Herjavec, in 2016, and they welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae in 2018, per Closer Weekly.

But just a few months after the twins’ fifth birthday, Kym posted a sweet photo of her son to show how the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Kym Herjavec’s Son Hudson Posed in a Cowboy Hat & Looked Just Like His Dad

Kym frequently shares photos of her twins together on Instagram and on her social media story. In September 2023, the dancer posted a rare solo photo of her son, Hudson, as he posed in an oversized white cowboy hat. The little boy was all smiles as he looked straight at the camera in the black and white shot.

“We’ve all gone country 🤠,” Kym captioned the post.

Fans commented to say how much they loved Hudson’s country look – and to note how much he looks like his famous dad.

“Chip off the old block 😇 ,” one fan wrote.

“Howdy cowboy 🤠,” another chimed in.

Kym’s post of Hudson came just a few days after he shared a photo of her husband after he paid a visit to Western apparel retailer Tecovas. Jym captioned a photo of her husband wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with: [Robert Herjavec] visits @tecovas once and now has a new look 🤠.”

Robert Herjavec also posted photos of his rugged look with the caption, “Look out [Kevin Costner] I’m coming for you @yellowstone.”

Kym Herjavec ‘s Daughter Went in Another Direction

While the boys went a little bit country, Kym’s daughter went rogue as she found a clever way to get herself down the large staircase in her family’s home.

In a video posted on Instagram, Haven Herjavec was seen clinging to the banister as she slid down and around the curved railing. The tot’s feet never even touched the steps as she “rode” all the way down in one fell swoop and plopped her feet down on the hardwood floors. The short clip was accompanied by the Debbie Reynolds version of the song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

“Morning! Haven no longer walks down the stairs 🤷‍♀️💕,” Kym captioned the video.

Fans reacted to Haven’s clever, and timesaving, move.

“I wouldn’t [walk down the stairs] either if I had that option 😂😂😂 ,” one fan wrote.

“So much fun…looks like a cool dance move,” another wrote.

Other fans couldn’t believe how big the Herjavec twins are getting.

And both kids have interests that mimic their famous parents’. In April, Robert shared photos of Hudson hamming it up – and looking just like him – as he posed in front of several U.S. Navy jets. The father and son spent the day at the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, per Closer Weekly.

And a few months prior, Kym shared photos from a dance school in Australia after her daughter performed in her very first recital. “I’m officially a Dance Mum… Hudson’s officially a very proud Brother,” she wrote at the time.

