Former DWTS Pro Says She Wasn’t Asked Back

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer was the first person brought to the show from “So You Think You Can Dance.” She joined the cast on season 7 and was given an easy frontrunner for a partner — Lance Bass.

However, on the October 30, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Schwimmer said that after a few seasons, she wasn’t asked to return.

“The show decided not to bring me back. When everyone’s like, ‘why haven’t you come back?’ It’s not my choice,” Schwimmer said. “It’s never been my decision,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lacey Schwimmer Said She Wasn’t Supposed to Be on Season 11 With Kyle Massey

Schwimmer had a pretty good run on “Dancing With the Stars.” She and Bass made it all the way to the finals on season 7. The following season, Schwimmer was paired with Steve-O from “Jackass,” and they were eliminated in 8th place. From there, Schwimmer danced with Mark Dacascos on season 9, finishing in 6th.

Schwimmer wasn’t brought back for season 10, but ended up being a part of season 11 with Kyle Massey by chance. She explained what happened on Burke’s podcast.

“Even when I had my seven season contract and they didn’t use me. One season they didn’t use me and they weren’t going to use me a second season. And… if they don’t use you two seasons in a row, your contract is void,” Schwimmer explained. She went on to say that she wasn’t originally cast on season 11, but she was added in late.

“I was not supposed to be his partner. In fact, I do believe he was supposed to go to Chelsie Hightower, if I’m not mistaken,” she continued. “Something happened… and they shifted people around last second. And then I got a call,” she added.

Schwimmer and Massey lost the season to Jennifer Grey.

Lacey Schwimmer Wasn’t Asked to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Her Season With Chaz Bono

Schwimmer competed on season 13 with Chaz Bono and they finished in 7th place. After the season wrapped, Schwimmer wasn’t asked to return.

“When the show ended for me,” Schwimmer told Burke. “I did go into a depression. … I went through this phase of not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. Because I couldn’t dance anymore because I had stopped all those connections from teaching and all that stuff,” she continued.

“So, I went into this broke, depressed, dark life, and I ended up getting a call saying they wanted me to open up the Vegas show for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And I said ‘yes’ because I needed the money. And I did the show,” she added.

Schwimmer went on tour and ended up meeting her boyfriend, Frankie Moreno, who she’s been with ever since. All in all, Schwimmer said that everything worked out.

These days, Schwimmer is still involved in dance, but she’s created her own space. She founded The Ballroom Project, which offers lessons to dancers of all ages.

“We will focus on a variety of these styles to fully enhance each dancers vocabulary. Our Faculty of famous Ballroom Professionals are truly world class in their specific genres and by the end of this dance packed day you will not only take away fun combos, but actual knowledge and skill in ballroom,” reads the company’s website.

Schwimmer also has a line of dance wear with Só Dança and Chelsea B, according to her Instagram bio.

