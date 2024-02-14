DWTS Alum Shares Never-Before-Seen Footage From February Wedding

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Lauren Alaina is married. The former “American Idol” runner up tied the knot on February 4, 2024. She and husband Cam Arnold exchanged vows at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to People magazine.

“The Symphony Center is such an iconic place, and when I walked in and looked at it, I just knew that’s where I wanted to get married,” Alaina told the outlet about the venue.

In the aftermath of the wedding, Alaina has shared some photos and videos to her Instagram account.

“Looking at forever and I like the way it looks. 2.4.24 was the best day of my life,” Alaina captioned a video montage from her big day.

Alaina and Arnold met at Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” festival in Mexico in 2020 and began dating. The two made their relationship official in November 2022 with an engagement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Congratulated Lauren Alaina on Instagram

Alaina wore a custom Anne Barge gown in white. The satin dress featured a deep V-cut top and a lace overlay. It featured a high neckline and full sleeves. The singer accessorized with a fluffy white shawl and, of course, a veil.

Fans loved seeing some behind-the-scenes looks at Alaina and Arnold’s wedding day and commented such on the post.

“A beautiful video of a beautiful bride and her groom. Congratulations,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful !! congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together,” someone else added.

“Just stunning! @laurenalaina classiest lil’country girl. Many blessings to you both for a lifetime of happiness and memories,” a third comment read.

“Have we watched this 34 times today? Yes. Are we obsessed with this new song? Also, yes,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold Didn’t Go Public Until Their Engagement

Alaina shared a sneak peek at her getting ready to walk down the aisle. She shared some special moments with her closest family and friends before heading to say her I do’s. The day was undoubtedly emotional for both Alaina and Arnold, which could easily be seen in the video shared to Alaina’s Instagram feed.

Alaina and Arnold kept their romance completely private for two years. However, at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022, Alaina shared some exciting news with the world; not only was she a happily taken woman, but she was going to be someone’s wife.

“This is the first time I’m showing Cameron to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life. He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn’t have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I’m so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come,” she told People magazine after taking the relationship public.

Arnold proposed to Alaina one day prior.

