Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Wedding Not Happening in 2024

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green won’t be getting married in 2024. The couple, who got engaged in June 2023, has decided to postpone their wedding for about a year. They are now thinking about tying the knot sometime in 2026.

During a recent interview, Burgess was asked when her special day would be.

“Honestly, probably about two years,” Burgess said on the January 31, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. “This year is stacked for us. So, we’re not even in the middle of planning. And, in all honesty, I shall be having someone else do the planning for me,” she admitted.

Burgess went on to say that she and Green probably won’t even start planning until 2025. “We’re in no rush,” she said, adding, “I got the ring. I’m good.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Previously Admitted That Wedding Planning Wasn’t on Her To-Do List

Burgess and Green are excited to spend the rest of their lives together, but they are focused on other aspects at the present time. Though they were both excited to get engaged and to take the next step in their relationship, they’ve kept wedding planning to a bare minimum.

“We’ve just kind of kept it to ourselves and our family and immediate friends, like people within our sphere and our circle,” Burgess told People magazine in September 2023.

“We haven’t even talked about it at all. We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we’re in no rush. Honestly, I’m so grateful to be able to say he’s my fiancé, not my boyfriend now,” she added.

Burgess and Green announced their engagement in an Instagram video in September 2024. “Our latest chapter,” the video caption read.

Sharna Burgess Previously Shared a Video From When She Picked Out Her Diamond Ring

Several months after Green got down on one knee, Burgess shared a candid video from when she picked out the bauble at Cartier.

“Unshared moments from our engagement. A dream. An afternoon in @cartier being fussed over with champagne and food while I tried on all shapes and sizes and sets. I could barely process it was happening let alone choose from perfect ring after perfect ring,” she wrote.

“But as soon as she went on my finger I knew… I knew I never wanted to take her off. Yes she is a she. Bright, big, beautiful and classic. I love that Bri allowed me to choose, to play and to discover what my dream ring was. And that experience together!?! Him proposing again in Cartier with my dream ring… don’t pinch me. A highlight of my life and our life together,” she continued.

Burgess and Green share one son together, Zane, 1. Green was previously married to Megan Fox and they co-parent three sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Green also has a son named Kassius who is 21-years-old.

For the time being, Burgess and Green don’t plan to have any more children together.

