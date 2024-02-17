DWTS’ Leah Remini Shares Video of Special Gift She Received From Her Daughter Sofia

Leah Remini gave fans a new look at a special gift that she received from her daughter, Sofia Pagan. On February 14, 2024, the ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant-turned-co-host posted a video of a gift her daughter gave her that she transformed into a piece of artwork.

Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan are parents to Sofia Bella, 19. In August 2022, Sofia headed to college. At the time, Remini had a hard time adjusting to her empty nest. She shared on Instagram, “We, her parents, are going through what parents like us go through. Crying, not knowing what to do with ourselves now other than looking at pictures and videos and crying some more.”

But now, Remini has another picture that will probably make her cry on a regular basis.

Leah Remini Shared the Most Meaningful Gift She Received From Sofia

In February 2024, Remini posted to Instagram to show off a unique gift she received from her daughter. The gift included a framed red bag with hearts on it that said, “20 Things I [Heart] About You.” Attached to the matting were 20 numbered slips of paper with various messages written on them by Sofia in pink ink.

Some of the special traits Sofia included were, “You are so giving,” “You are the bravest person I know,” and “The funny way you pronounce words

“You call the doctor even if I have a cold,” came another message to Remini. “Your endless hugs” was another.” She also praised her famous mom’s “intuition.”

Remini revealed that she had the bag and messages framed in a black frame. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” Remini captioned the post. “My daughter Sofia gave this to me on Valentine’s Day and it’s one of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received. Now that she’s in college, having this framed means even more.”

Many fans commented to say Remini raised a sweet and thoughtful daughter.

“Priceless gift to treasure forever!” one commenter wrote of the special keepsake.

“It’s so genuinely sweet!!! That is a gift every mama would be proud of, you are lucky to have such an amazing daughter. You should be proud, you did a great job raising such a thoughtful daughter,” another fan wrote.

“So sweet. That is all a mother could ever wish for ❤️,” another agreed.

Sofia Pagan Originally Gave Leah Remini the Gift When She Was in High School

Sofia originally gave her mother the red bag filled with the slips of paper for Valentine’s Day in 2019. At the time, Remini posted a photo of the empty bag with the pile of paper messages lined up numerically in front of it.

“Love this gift from my daughter! The 20 things she loves about me,” the proud mom wrote at the time. Remini then listed all 20 things her daughter loved about her, including, “You always make me laugh,” You give me amazing advice,” and “Your care for my safety

Remini also joked that number 16 — “How you never ground me”—would be changed due to a snarky comment Sofia made in number 12.

