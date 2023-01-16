DWTS Cast Member Left ‘Heartbroken’ Following Death of Former Friend

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley after the singer died suddenly following a medical emergency on January 12, 2023.

Leah Remini, who competed on season 17 of DWTS before returning to serve as a guest judge and a guest host, shared a post dedicated to Presley on Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers,” Remini captioned a photo of Presley after learning of her death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Remini & Lisa Marie Presley Used to Be Friends

Remini and Lisa Marie Presley once belonged to the Church of Scientology together. However, their friendship appeared to fall off after Remini parted ways with the religion.

In August 2017, a source told Page Six that Presley felt “manipulated” by Remini after she “tried to convince [her” to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down.”

“Lisa was very down ­because of her divorce and drugs. Once Lisa got sober and started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah’s actions were dangerous. She felt she was being manipulated,” the source added.

Since her decision to leave the Church of Scientology, Remini has been very outspoken when it comes to how she feels about the practices taught and expected by its followers.

“More than telling another story, I want to focus on protecting its future victims. We’ve done our job. The public is seeing what a truly evil organization it is. It’s not about religious beliefs. They can believe whatever the fuck they want. But they can’t just do whatever the fuck they want — because that’s what they’ve been doing,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

She hasn’t publicly spoken out about her friendship with Presley since the singer’s death.

Fans Reacted to Remini’s Post in the Comments Section

Presley died after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was transported to the hospital on January 12, 2023, where she was placed on life support. A few hours later, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People magazine in a statement.

Shortly thereafter, Remini took to social media to share her grief over the loss. Dozens of fans showed their support in the comments section of the post.

“May she rest easy with the angels and I believe Elvis and her son were waiting for her at the gates to heaven,” one comment read.

“I agree Lea, she has had a hard life plus there is nothing worse then [sic] losing a child. RIP sweet girl. Hug your son and have your father hug you,” another person added.

“Poor Lisa far too young , prayers for her mother & her children may she rest in peace,” a third Instagram user wrote.

