Lisa Marie Presley Cardiac Arrest Reports: Elvis’s Daughter Hospitalized

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after going into a possible cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley is still alive, as her pulse was restored. The entertainment site reported that Presley went into “full arrest” and was revived with epinephrine at her home.

Epinephrine is used “in emergencies to treat very serious allergic reactions to insect stings/bites, foods, drugs, or other substances,” WebMD reports. “Epinephrine works quickly to improve breathing, stimulate the heart, raise a dropping blood pressure, reverse hives, and reduce swelling of the face, lips, and throat.”

What is cardiac arrest? “Cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest, is when the heart stops beating suddenly. The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled or die if not treated immediately,” John Hopkins Medicine reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Presley’s Representative Has Not Released Her Condition

ET reported that Presley’s representative has not made any comment, including on her condition.

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis Presley.

Singing legend Elvis Presley died at age 42, and the cause of death was a heart attack “likely brought on by his addiction to prescription barbiturates,” History.com reported.

Presley Had Just Attended the Golden Globes With Her Mother

On January 11, 2023, the day before she was hospitalized, Presley attended the Golden Globes award ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, according to ET.

ET reported that the mother and daughter attended the Beverly Hills ceremony to watch Austin Butler win the best actor in a motion picture drama award for his performance as Elvis in the 2022 movie of the same name.

Presley praised Butler’s performance to ET, saying, “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Butler told Deadline, of the Elvis comparisons, “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Who Has Been Married Four Times, Lost Her Son to Suicide in 2020

Lisa Marie Presley has suffered a string of tragedies in her life, including the 2020 suicide of her son Benjamin Keough, according to KTLA. She has been married four times, to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson, Michael Lockwood, and Danny Keough.

Her last Instagram post at the time of her hospitalization, in August 2022, shared an article on her son’s death.

“In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way. (link to story in Bio),” she wrote.

In that People Magazine essay, Presley wrote,

Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here’s what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.

