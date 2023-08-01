Lindsay Arnold Shares ‘Blessing Day’ Pic of Her Baby

Former “Dancing With the Stars” star Lindsay Arnold celebrated her daughter’s “Blessing Day” on July 29.

She shared a picture of her 3-month-old baby, June, who wore a long white dress and headband with a white bow.

“Blessing day for our sweet Junie,” Arnold, 29, wrote via Instagram. “We love this girl so much and are so blessed to have her sweet spirit in our family 💕 Also, is it just me or does June look a lot like me in the last pic? 🤗”

Arnold is the mother of two daughters, June and her 2-year-old, Sage.

On her Instagram Stories, Arnold shared a side-by-side picture of Jade and Sage on their respective Blessing Days.

“Since June was born I have always thought they looked different but it was hard because June is a lot smaller than Sage was,” the dancer said.

“I feel like that makes their face look a little different — like Sage had more full chubby cheeks and was just filled out a little more — so I can’t tell,” she continued. “This pic definitely shows some similarities though.”

She shares both of her girls with her husband, Sam Cusick. They are high school sweethearts who have been married since 2015, per Us Weekly.

Arnold became a professional “DWTS” dancer in 2006 during season 16. She was 19 at the time.

During season 25, she won the Mirrorball trophy when she was paired with Broadway star Jordan Fisher, as noted by ABC.

What’s a ‘Blessing Day?’

Arnold is part of the Mormon Church, also known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the LDS Church.

A blessing day is a non-saving ordinance, according to the Doctrine and Covenants of Latter-day Saints.

“Every member of the church of Christ having children is to bring them unto the elders before the church, who are to lay their hands upon them in the name of Jesus Christ, and bless them in his name,” the scripture says in D&C 20:70.

According to PurposeInChrist.com, there are two main reasons babies have a “Blessing Day” in the Mormon Church: To give them a name and to ask for blessings from God.

During the ceremony, the person doing the blessing brings the baby to the front of the church and other members from the congregation form a circle around the baby, per PurposeInChrist.com.

Then, they each place one of their hands under the child and “gently bounce him in a soothing manner” to keep the child relaxed while the blessing takes place, the outlet wrote.

Is Arnold Coming Back to ‘DWTS’?

It’s unclear if Arnold will be coming back to “DWTS” for season 32.

In September 2022, Arnold said she wouldn’t be participating in season 31 because she was going to focus on her family.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” she wrote via Instagram. “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!”

“Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she added.

Arnold said there was a possibility she could come back in the future.

“All this being said it’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS,” she wrote on Instagram.