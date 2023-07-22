Fans Are Gushing Over Lindsay Arnold’s Postpartum Body: PHOTOS

Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed their second daughter on May 3, 2023.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has adjusted to life as a mom of two with relative ease and has been keeping her Instagram followers up to date on the happenings in the Cusick household all along.

After getting clearance from her doctor following her C-section, Arnold started doing some light workouts, many of which she shares on her Instagram Stories. Her body seems to have already bounced back just two months after giving birth as evidenced by some bikini photos that she shared on July 8, 2023.

Fans reacted to the photos in the comments section of Arnold’s Instagram upload and many couldn’t help but notice how great Arnold looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Posed in a Pink Bikini During a Family Trip to Lake Powell

During a family trip to Lake Powell, Arnold posed with her husband while out on the water. The last two photos that Arnold included were just of her in a pink bikini.

“Mom and Dad,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#momlife #dadlife #parents.” While many fans loved seeing the sweet pictures of Arnold and Cusick together, others praised Arnold for taking off the baby weight she had gained throughout her second pregnancy.

“Gosh, I still look 6 months pregnant and I’m 7 years postpartum!” one person wrote.

“The best mom and dad!! Sam always handsome, but have to say Linds you look gosh darn amazing 2 months pp!!!” someone else added.

“You are looking so amazing,” a third comment read.

“What? No stretch marks? Lucky,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Arnold did not compete on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” and hasn’t said whether or not she’d like to return for season 32.

Lindsay Arnold Is 10 Weeks Postpartum & Her Baby Is Doing Well

Arnold is 10 weeks postpartum and has been sharing a few pictures of her post-pregnancy journey on social media.

“Sunshine, boat rides, and livin in a swimsuit is just what this mama needed,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 7, 2023, again posing in a bikini.

Arnold and Cusick announced their daughter’s arrival soon after she was born.

“She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon,” Arnold captioned a video of her holding her newborn.

On May 6, 2023, Arnold shared the scary moments that she and Cusick experienced during June’s delivery.

“When it was time for her head to come out that’s when we could see that the cord was wrapped around baby girls neck (explains why she was breech) It was extremely difficult for them to pull her head out and the cord was compressing around her neck as they pulled. When they finally got her head out they quickly unraveled the cord and it was wrapped around our sweet girls neck 6 times,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post.

“Very scary and shocking moment for everyone in the room (my doctor said he has never seen a cord wrapped that many times) They quickly and effectively worked on getting baby girl breathing and alert which took a few minutes… those minutes felt like forever but we are so blessed that baby girl came to and started breathing on her own,” she added.

These days, June seems to be thriving and her big sister Sage seems to have adjusted well to having to share the spotlight with another family member.

