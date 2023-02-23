Pregnant DWTS Pro Involved in Car Accident

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold was involved in a car accident. The mother of one with one on the way was alone at the time. She was driving in Utah, headed to the Apple Store to get her phone fixed when someone rear ended her.

“Well, I am back in my driveway. Phone did not get fixed. I actually got rear ended on the freeway on the way to the Apple Store,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram Stories on February 22, 2023.

“It’s about a 40-minute drive from my house. I got rear-ended maybe two minutes from the Apple Store. So grateful that everyone was okay. The roads were pretty bad, but I’m okay. The person who hit me is okay, so it could have been so much worse. But, yeah. So, that’s been my day,” she added.

Lindsay Arnold Was Able to Drive Herself Home

Earlier in the day, Arnold shared some videos of the snow that had fallen near her home. She shared that she had an appointment at the Apple Store earlier in the day but it got canceled because of the weather.

Arnold wanted to get a new phone because hers was broken, but it just didn’t end up happening for her.

“So, missed my appointment but then I still tried to go. Got there 10 minutes before they were closing the store and they were like, ‘we’re so sorry but you’re going to have to come back tomorrow,'” she explained.

She also stressed the importance of people being careful if they had to be out in the snow.

“Now I’m home. I’m glad I made it home safe. Everybody stay safe out there driving. The roads can be sketchy,” she said.

Lindsay Arnold Cuddled Her Daughter Sage When She Got Home

In a subsequent post, Arnold shared that she was resting at home with her husband, Sam Cusick, and their daughter, Sage.

“Grateful to be back home with my cuties,” she captioned a video of herself cuddling with Sage.

Arnold and Cusick are expecting another baby girl in June 2023.

“This pregnancy seems to be flying by,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post in early January 2023. “I have loved seeing my body change over the past couple months. So far this pregnancy has been almost identical to my first other than the fact that i have been able to feel baby girl moving A LOT since about 17 weeks which was so much earlier than I could feel Sage,” she added.

On February 21, 2023, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share that she went to the doctor for her glucose test and to have her thyroid checked. While the latter checked out, Arnold actually failed her glucose test and has to go into the doctor for a three-hour test to make sure everything is fine. She explained that the same thing happened when she was pregnant with Sage — and added that she’s not looking forward to the longer test.

