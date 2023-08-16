Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Daughter’s Major Milestone

It was a big day for Sage, the 2-year-old daughter of former “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold. Sage went ot her first day of preschool on August 15, Arnold said via Instagram on August 15.

“First day of preschool,” Arnold, 29, wrote. “My mama heart is aching and also so happy at the same time!”

Sage is three months away from her third birthday.

Arnold said it was a bittersweet milestone.

“Our beautiful Sagey girl is growing up so fast and I’m just so proud of her ❤️ she walked right in to her class today and didn’t even look back which broke my heart a little but also was so happy at how happy and excited she was for her big day!” the “DWTS” alum wrote.

“She ran to me and gave me the biggest hug when I picked her up after though and my heart was bursting ❤️,” Arnold added.

Arnold is the mother of two girls, Sage and her 3-month-old baby, June.

She shares both daughters with her husband, Sam Cusick, who she met in high school. They have been married since 2015, according to Us Weekly.

Arnold joined “DWTS” in 2006 during season 16 when she was 19.

She won the Mirrorball trophy during season 25 when she was paired with Broadway star Jordan Fisher, as noted by ABC.

Arnold announced in August 2022 she was quitting “DWTS” to focus on her family. She said it was one of the “hardest decisions” she’s had to make.

Arnold Was ‘Emotionally Exhausted’

The evening after Sage’s first day of school, the former dancer admitted she was drained.

“Felt all the emotions today,” she captioned a video in her Instagram Stories, of which Heavy obtained a copy. “Going to bed emotionally exhausted, very happy, and all the things!!”

Arnold filmed from her bed, where she appeared to be wearing pajamas.

“You guys, today was probably the most emotionally exhilarating I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. “I felt every emotion there is to feel, I think, for so many reasons. But it was a good day and I’m excited to go to sleep.”

Arnold Faced Backlash Over Her ‘Push Present’

In an Instagram post on August 7, Arnold was criticized by some social media users when she posted a picture of herself holding June and showing off her “push present.”

A “push present” is usually a gift that a woman receives shortly after she gives birth, and is typically given to her by her partner or spouse.

Arnold said her push present — a delicate diamond bracelet with pearls at the end– was designed by James Allen, an online jeweler. At the bottom of her Instagram post, Arnold signified it was an ad.

“The most perfect push present from James Allen,” she wrote.

Some fans were confused by the gift.

“I don’t understand, what is a push present?” reads one of the most popular comments.

“In my day the push present was your baby,” another person wrote.

“Push present?? Your baby is the best gift of all,” a third social media user echoed.