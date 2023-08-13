DWTS Pro Criticized for Sharing ‘Push Present’ After Birth of Second Child

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is getting some not-so-great feedback after sharing an update on social media.

On August 7, 2023, Lindsay Arnold shared a couple of photos of a new piece of jewelry on Instagram. Arnold was wearing a gold bracelet from James Allen Rings, and used the opportunity to show it off as well as promote it, as she is a “partner” with the company.

“The most perfect push present from,” Arnold captioned the post. Arnold received the bracelet after giving birth to her second daughter, June, back in May 2023. “@jamesallenrings #jamesallenpartner #jamesallenrings #ad,” she added.

Dozens of comments began piling up from Instagram users, some criticizing her for getting a push present and others feeling the need to point out that she had a C-section, which would make the idea of a “push present” somewhat ironic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Didn’t Hold Back Their Feelings on Lindsay Arnold’s ‘Push Present’

Shortly after Arnold shared photos of her new bracelet, tons of comments stacked up on the post with Instagram users sharing their opinions.

“In my day the push present was your baby,” one person wrote.

“I mean no disrespect but flaunting expensive pieces of jewelry while others are struggling to afford formula to feed their babies in this economy is kind of a weird flex. These IG influencers are too much sometimes,” someone else added.

“Push present?? Your baby is the best gift of all,” echoed another Instagram user.

“Except you didn’t push her out,” read another critical comment.

Interestingly, when Arnold’s “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Peta Murgatroyd shared the push present that her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy gifted her, the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

Lindsay Arnold Responded to the Negative Comments in a Video Posted on Her Instagram Stories

Arnold has issued a response after reading some of the negative comments about her push present. She first shared a photo alongside her daughter, Sage, both making funny faces.

“This is what me and Sage have to say to my comment section on my most recent post,” Arnold captioned the snap, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

“Guys, come on! You guys know I believe that my babies are literally the best gift of all. And do I think a push present is absolutely necessary?” she said, before getting interrupted by her daughter, Sage.

She then started another video to finish her thoughts.

“I just think it’s so funny because, yes, I know, babies are the best gift of all. But a push present’s still okay, too. And then also for the person who commented, ‘well you didn’t push her out.’ Yes, I’m aware I didn’t push my baby out, but I did get her cut out of me while I was awake, so I feel like that’s also something that I can gift myself for,” she added.

Arnold seemed to laugh off the negativity and doesn’t seem to be letting the comments bring her down.

