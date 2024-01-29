Popular DWTS Pro Says Family Was Interviewed for Their Own Reality Show

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold revealed that she and her family have been in talks to do a reality television show.

The Arnolds all live miles from one another in Utah, including Arnold’s parents, Mindy and Josh, and her three sisters, Brynley, Jensen, and Rylee. The girls are very close and spend a lot of time together as a family.

On the January 23, 2024, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked if the Arnolds would ever do their own reality television show.

“Honestly, we’ve had talks before. Like, a lot of people have approached us. The problem is, is I feel like we’re generally just, like, too normal. Like, we’re not dramatic. We don’t hate each other secretly. We don’t really fight. So, like, we … are very open to it in the sense of like, it would be fun because we’re very open people in that we love to share our lives,” Arnold responded.

The Arnold Sisters Have Their Own YouTube Channel

The best way to see the dynamic between the Arnold sisters is by watching their videos on their YouTube channel.

The four girls often share life updates, including family updates, hold Q&As and also post about their morning routines.

“Welcome to the official The Arnold Sisters YouTube channel! On this channel you will find a variety of content like vlogs, DWTS, challenges, and more,” reads their channel’s description.

The material is wholesome, overall, and fans seem to enjoy what they see; the channel has more than 160,000 subscribers. While the girls seem to like keeping up with fans, Lindsay Arnold isn’t quite sure that a reality show would work.

“You’re not going to get drama out of us,” Arnold said on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I would love it… But, like, yeah, it would just have to be the right thing… we’ve all got, like, spouses who aren’t in this world,” she added.

Lindsay Arnold Is Taking a Break From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Arnold sisters aren’t strangers to reality television — at least two of them. Lindsay Arnold was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” for a number of seasons and now, the youngest Arnold, Rylee, is a pro on the show.

Lindsay Arnold has taken the past couple of seasons off to stay back in Utah and be with her family.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2022.

She later confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning for season 32. However, on the “Off the Vine” podcast, Lindsay Arnold said that she’s not completely ready to say goodbye to the show and that she may return to compete in the future.

