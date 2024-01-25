Rylee Arnold Wows Fans With New Photoshoot

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold shared some photos on Instagram and she received some really positive feedback.

The 18-year-old did a photoshoot with a Utah-based company called Starynight. The ballroom pro posed barefoot in a black dress. She also wore the diamond bracelet that her season 32 DWTS partner, Harry Jowsey, gifted her.

“Yes, and?” she captioned the post on January 18, 2024, quoting Ariana Grande’s newest single. The pictures were a different vibe for Arnold, who is usually more playful and sweet, likely due to her age. However, she totally kicked it up a notch and many people noticed.

Rylee Arnold’s ‘Dancing With the Stars” Family Showed Her Love

It didn’t take long for the comments section on Arnold’s post to fill with comments from her friends and fans. Many people really liked seeing this more mature look at the youngest DWTS family member.

“Let’s goooo Rylee!!! All or nothing,” DWTS pro Gleb Savechenko wrote. Other pros, including Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, and Daniella Karagach also commented on the post. All of them are on the 2024 live tour together.

“Wait what! Stop growing up! Looking so beautiful!!” read another comment.

“Rylee, you’re stunning. Watching you dance on stage Saturday, my eyes gravitated towards you the entire time! You have matured right before our eyes. Keep letting that light within you shine…never let anyone or anything dim it! Your family must he so proud of how you conduct yourself on the daily,” a third Instagram user said.

“Beautiful on the inside and out! You truly are a star,” a fourth person added.

Rylee Arnold Nearly Made it to the Semifinals on Season 32

“Dancing With the Stars” fans really got to know Arnold on her first season of the dance competition show. Many recognized her as the younger sister of Lindsay Arnold, who took the last two seasons of the show off to stay back in Utah with her family.

Rylee Arnold and Jowsey had quite the season, nearly making it to the semifinals despite Jowsey’s lack of dancing talent. There was a great deal of criticism surrounding the duo, but they made the most of their time together and Rylee Arnold seemed to stay positive and focus on the task at hand.

“This season was truly unforgettable and has been the most rewarding and amazing thing I’ve ever done. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity to be a pro and I’m so grateful for all the things I learned and experiences I had this season,” she captioned an Instagram post following her elimination.

“To Harry, thank you for being the most incredible person, you are such a light and just such an amazing and genuine person. This season with you was so special and I’m so lucky to have been paired with you and to have made such an amazing relationship with you! You taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for you. Thank you for always making me laugh and being such a fun positive light to be around,” she continued.

“Thank you so much to all the people who supported and voted for us this season! We couldn’t have done it without you all and you all made this such a fun experience for both me and Harry! Thank you to the whole entire cast and crew of @dancingwiththestars for making my first season so amazing and to be alongside all of you was just a dream,” she added.

