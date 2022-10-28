‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Debuts New Look

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold made a dramatic change in her appearance on October 27, 2022.

The pregnant professional dancer started the day with a poll for her fans on her Instagram Stories about whether she should keep her hair long or chop it off, with many fans choosing the “chop it” option.

Later, she shared a video from the salon, writing, “Omg… we are going shorter this is just the start but it’s happening!!”

Later, she shared herself getting some color put in with hair that was slightly shorter.

Finally, Arnold updated fans the following day, showing off her new dramatically shorter hair, which reaches just past her shoulders.

“My hair is short!” Arnold says in the video posted on her Instagram Stories.

Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2 & Knows the Gender

Arnold recently announced that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their second child.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The announcement included a number of family photos featuring Arnold holding photos from her ultrasounds and cradling her growing belly.

Arnold has been open about experiencing struggles with getting pregnant for the second time. Her daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

She shared they have been trying for a second baby for “a while.”

Arnold later shared a video from the pregnancy photoshoot.

Arnold Took Time Off Dancing Professionally & ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Arnold previously shared a TikTok video about her desire to grow her family, which she says was one of the main reasons she chose not to participate in “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31. The decision was one of the “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, if I’m being honest,” Arnold shared.

Arnold and Cusick have been focusing on growing their family, which the dancer said she would not have been able to do if she were in Los Angeles while her husband stayed in Utah.

“Life is so different for me now, I, as you all know, have a daughter,” she continues. “Sage is the best and most important thing in my entire world, and family is truly the most important thing for me. Many of you know that I live here in Utah with my husband Sam, and this is where all my family is.”

At the time, she added, “We’re trying to get pregnant, we want to expand our family.” Later, she shared that she had a false positive pregnancy test.

Arnold wrote, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way…”

In the video, she happily shares a pregnancy test with her daughter, who smiles with her. Then, the scene shifts to Arnold crying while Sage comforts her, wiping the tears from her face and putting her head on her mother’s shoulder.

“My sweet girl,” Arnold wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what I would do without her. #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.