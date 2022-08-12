‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Shares Heartbreaking News

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has been open with her fans about trying to conceive her second child. She and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their daughter, Sage, in 2021, and Arnold would love to give her a sibling.

Things are not going to plan for Arnold, however, and the dancer uploaded a video to TikTok of herself after a false positive pregnancy test.

Arnold wrote, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way…”

In the video, she happily shares a pregnancy test with her daughter, who smiles with her. Then, the scene shifts to Arnold crying while Sage comforts her, wiping the tears from her face and putting her head on her mother’s shoulder.

“My sweet girl,” Arnold wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what I would do without her. #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend.”

Followers Sent Words of Comfort to Arnold

Followers took to the comments to share their support for Arnold.

“Oh my goodness I’m so sorry!” one person wrote. “Sending prayers your way!”

Another person commented, “Oh Lindsay I am so sorry! I’m crying here for you. It will happen… I promise! She’s so sweet.”

“I’m not a doctor, but I would like to share my experience,” another reply reads. “I had a positive and then I started my period a few days later. Turns out I was pregnant.”

Many others also said that Arnold could still be pregnant, and others shared that they

Fans Don’t Think Arnold Is Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The dancer took to Instagram earlier in the week to share her backlog of laundry and laugh about how much she has to do. Then, she shared a DM from a follower telling her to get off social media and do her housework.

The mother-of-one thanked her fans for their support and all the love she’d received in her messages after sharing the mean DM.

“Love reading all your DMs!” she wrote in the video. “It’s so fun to hear all your cute stories about keeping track of your cute kids heights throughout the years and also all your personal laundry situations to help make me feel like I’m not alone.”

In the text, Arnold wrote that, “This week has been tough. Lots of personal things going on.”

“This past week has been really really rough for me personally,” she said. “Just a lot of personal things going on that I will eventually share. And I also had to make a really, really big life decision that was super hard.”

She elaborated in the text of the video.

“Had to make some big life choices that were so difficult this week and I just appreciate you guys being supportive and nice to me and my family,” she wrote. “Spread that love to everyone you know cause you never know when someone might be going through something.”

In a Reddit thread after Arnold uploaded the video, one fan speculated that the tough times could be “Dancing With the Stars” related.

“Anyone else think the hard things she was talking about this morning was her having to make a decision or finalize the decision not to do DWTS?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’ve had a strong feeling she wasn’t intending on coming back this season but maybe this week is when she had to give them her official word she wasn’t planning on it and she is now struggling with the reality of officially moving on.”

