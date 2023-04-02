Why Lindsay Arnold Would Be ‘Jealous’ if Her Husband Joined DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold says she’d be “jealous” if her husband, Sam Cusick, were to be in the ballroom dance competition.

When asked during a March 30, 2023, questions and answers session on her Instagram Stories if her dancing with other men on “Dancing With the Stars” made her husband, Sam Cusick, uncomfortable, Arnold said it doesn’t make him uncomfortable but if the roles were reversed, she would be jealous.

“We have always talked about this and I think because Sam has been with me since we were 16 and was always around dance and very much apart of that world through supporting me he just understands and gets it,” she wrote. “Just because you are watching a dance that is steamy or giving off sexual tension doesn’t mean it’s actually there. Dancing is also very much acting and we tell/portray stories while dancing it’s what makes it enjoyable for people to watch!”

She said the answer was no and that Cusick understands everything and is her very supportive of her career.

“If the roles were reversed I would def be the jealous type who would struggle with it,” Arnold revealed alongside two cry-laughing emojis.

Arnold & Her Husband Were High School Sweethearts

Arnold and Cusick have been together since they were teenagers. They got engaged in December 2014 while on vacation in Africa and tied the knot in 2015.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sage, in November 2020, and they’re expecting their second daughter in May 2023.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Arnold and Cusick were trying for a second baby “for a while,” she said, and that’s one of the main reasons she didn’t sign on to “Dancing With the Stars” in season 31.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

Arnold Opened Up About Feeling Insecure

In a TikTok uploaded on February 6, 2023, Arnold revealed that she was feeling very insecure because she spent nearly 45 minutes looking at photos of herself throughout the years because of the comments she was getting on social media.

“I was just trying to frantically decipher, like, what looks different and what might be why people have been commenting so much lately,” Arnold revealed. She added that people loved to criticize her lips, her weight, and even her teeth.

“I had this moment of, like, Lindsay, what are you freaking doing?” she said. “I’ve been in the public eye for awhile now. I’ve had so many people comment on my appearance, on the way I look, on the things that I do.”

The professional dancer said she was never insecure about certain parts of her appearance until posting on social media.

“I want to be better,” she told her fans.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.