DWTS Pro Is ‘Feeling all the Emotions’ as She Prepares to Give Birth

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold-Cusick is ready to welcome her second daughter. Arnold-Cusick wrote via Instagram on April 16 that she was feeling “all the emotions” in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

“Less than 3 weeks until baby girl will be here 💕 I have been feeling all the emotions as we get closer and closer to becoming a family of four,” she wrote. “It’s crazy to think that there will be another baby girl in our family and I can’t quite wrap my head around how my heart is going to handle doubling in size again when she arrives but I know that it will and I’m so excited.”

“We are beyond grateful and blessed for the time we have had with Sage as our little fam of 3 and we are all so excited and ready to have baby sister join our family so soon 💕,” she continued. “My heart literally explodes when I think about seeing Sage with her baby sister for the first time.”

Arnold-Cusick, 29, has been married to her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, since 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Sage, in November 2020.

Why Did Arnold-Cusick Leave ‘DWTS’?

Arnold-Cusick joined “DWTS” as a professional dancer in 2013 during season 16. She won season 25 of “DWTS” with her partner, Jordan Fisher. In August 2022, Arnold-Cusick stepped down from her role as a professional dancer on “DWTS” to focus on her family.

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season,” Arnold-Cusick said in an Instagram post. “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.”

“DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!” she continued. “This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”