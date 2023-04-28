DWTS Pro Is Feeling ‘Sad’ Amid Big Family Changes

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is preparing for a big family change and she isn’t the only one whose emotions are high. On April 19, 2023, Lindsay Arnold said that she feels as though her 2-year-old daughter, Sage, is sensing that things are about to change. Indeed, Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick are expecting their second child — another baby girl — due in May 2023.

“This sweet girl has been extra emotional this past week. Lots of meltdowns and needing lots of mom’s attention and I know she is sensing change it coming and it makes me sad for her as I’m sure she is feeling scared and unsure about what is going on,” Arnold wrote on her Instagram Stories along with a video of Sage cuddling up next to her on the couch.

“Trying to be understanding and patient when she cries for me to hold her every other minute and won’t let me leave her side and get anything done. Slowing down with her for these last couple weeks is all I care about rn,” the ballroom pro added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Has Been Preparing for Her New Arrival

As she gets closer to her due date, Arnold has been preparing to welcome a newborn into her life. One of the things that she did was buy a new car.

On her Instagram Stories on April 20, 2023, Arnold shared that she purchased a BMW X7.

“I got the BMW X7 with the captain seats (this was a must have for me) and third row! So much space which was my biggest complaint with my other car! Going to be so much better with two car seats and will also be able to grow into this with even more kids!” Arnold shared.

She went on to do a full car reveal and explained that even though her new car is larger, she feels very comfortable driving it. She’s also thrilled that Sage will have tons of leg room between her carseat and the front seat of the vehicle.

Lindsay Arnold Scheduled Her C-Section

Arnold has been keeping her fans in the loop about her pregnancy every step of the way and has shared that her baby girl is breech — so her doctor scheduled her for a C-section.

“If you don’t know, Sage was breech, so I had to have a C-section. She was breech starting at 32 weeks and she just never flipped. Baby girl number two is actually breech right now, as well. I’ll be 32 weeks on Friday,” she said on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

At a follow-up doctor’s appointment in April 2023, Arnold’s doctor confirmed that the baby was still breech, with her head up near Arnold’s ribcage and her feet down toward Arnold’s belly button.

Since Arnold has gone through a nearly identical scenario in the past with Sage, she doesn’t seem too worried about what’s to come; she knows what to expect. Meanwhile, she has been trying to talk to Sage about the new baby though she seems to realize that it’s going to be quite a shock for her toddler when baby sister arrives.

