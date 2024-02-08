DWTS Alum Teams Up With Daughter For New Movie

Lisa Rinna landed a movie role—with her daughter. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 2 alum will star in the Lifetime movie “Mommy Meanest” with her eldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin, Deadline reported in February 2024. Rinna will also serve as an executive producer for the TV movie.

Rinna, 60, also shared the news on Instagram. She captioned a teaser for “Mommy Meanest” with, “So excited to share this! 😍 🎭🎬@lifetimetv Rinna and Stacey Mandelberg are Executive Producers.”

The made-for-TV film is about a teen, Mia (Briana Skye) who is unknowingly cyberbullied by her mother. Rinna plays the mother, Madelyn, while Hamlin, 25, plays Summer, one of Mia’s friends, according to Today.

The project marks the first time Rinna will work opposite her daughter in an acting role.

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Followed in Her Footsteps

Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, share two grown daughters: Delilah and Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Hamlin sisters have followed in their famous mother’s footsteps. Both have worked as models.

In 2016, Delilah told People magazine her mother wouldn’t allow her to start modeling until she was at least 17. “She knew the culture and the industry,” Delilah Hamlin explained. “She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naïve going into it.”

Delilah also logged a previous acting role in the 2023 Apple TV+ movie “How She Caught a Killer.”

Rinna’s girls have also collaborated with her to promote her Rinna Beauty lip kit brand. Speaking with Us Weekly, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared that she teamed up with her daughters to form the production company The Girls. When her husband told the outlet he thinks both daughters will become actors, Rinna agreed. “I think so, too,” she said. “We support them in whatever makes them happy.”

Lisa Rinna Was the Same Age As Her Daughter is Now When She Started Acting in Hollywood

Rinna dreamed of acting even as a child. In a 2023 interview with The Standard, she shared, “My mom wanted to be an actor, so I think it was always in me. It’s just not that easy up there. I was trying to figure out: how do you get from Medford [Oregon] to L.A.?”

At age 24, she made her way to Hollywood at 24 and started a years-long routine of acting classes and auditions. Her first major role came in 1992—and it was on her mother’s favorite soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.” She told the outlet that she thought she’d “won the lottery” when she scored the role on the daytime soap.

In a separate interview, Rinna admitted she didn’t care if she wasn’t doing Oscar-worthy roles. “I think I got my SAG card doing a Mervyn’s commercial!” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2019.

“I just wanted to be a star, I didn’t care whether I was a great actor,” she added. “I just wanted to be famous and was going to do whatever I had to to get there.”

Rinna eventually landed roles in “Melrose Place,” and more recently she guest-starred in “American Horror Stories.”

